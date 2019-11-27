Please select your default edition
Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton ready to return from injury

Wednesday 27 November 2019 08:21, UK

Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks shoots the ball against the Boston Celtics
Image: Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks shoots the ball against the Boston Celtics

Milwaukee Bucks All-Star forward Khris Middleton says he's ready to return to the floor after missing two-plus weeks with a left thigh contusion.

After the Bucks' shootaround on Tuesday, Middleton said he is "gonna go" Wednesday at home against the Atlanta Hawks.

Middleton has been sidelined since he suffered the injury November 10 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. His return is ahead of schedule as he was initially expected to miss 3-4 weeks.

The Bucks (14-3) are on an eight-game winning streak and have the best record in the Eastern Conference.

The 6-foot-8 Middleton was averaging 18.5 points (on a career-best 46.8% shooting), 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists over 10 games before the injury.

