Anthony Davis drops 41 points for Los Angeles Lakers on New Orleans return

Anthony Davis scored 41 points on his return to New Orleans as the Los Angeles Lakers won their ninth straight game beating the Pelicans 114-110 on Wednesday night.

Wednesday night's NBA scores Los Angeles Lakers 114-110 New Orleans Pelicans

Los Angeles Clippers 121-119 Memphis Grizzlies

Brooklyn Nets 121-110 Boston Celtics

Miami Heat 108-117 Houston Rockets

Sacramento Kings 91-97 Philadelphia 76ers

Atlanta Hawks 102-111 Milwaukee Bucks

New York Knicks 98-126 Toronto Raptors

Minnesota Timberwolves 113-101 San Antonio Spurs

Washington Wizards 140-132 Phoenix Suns

Orlando Magic 116-104 Cleveland Cavaliers

Utah Jazz 102-121 Indiana Pacers

Oklahoma City Thunder 119-136 Portland Trail Blazers

Detroit Pistons 101-102 Charlotte Hornets

Chicago Bulls 90-104 Golden State Warriors

2:08 Highlights of the LA Lakers' win at the New Orleans Pelicans

Davis was roundly booed whenever he touched the basketball in the city where he played his first seven seasons before demanding a trade from New Orleans, which sent him to the Lakers in July.

LeBron James added 29 points and 11 assists as the Lakers improved their league-leading record to 16-2. Kyle Kuzma added 16 points.

Jrue Holiday had 12 assists and 29 points, but just four in the second half, as the Pelicans squandered a 16-point third-quarter lead. Brandon Ingram, one of three players the Lakers traded along with a group of draft choices for Davis, had 23 points and 10 rebounds, while veteran shooting guard JJ Redick scored 18.

LA Clippers 121-119 Memphis Grizzlies

1:18 Highlights of the Los Angeles Clippers' win over the Memphis Grizzlies

Montrezl Harrell tipped in the game-winner with 2.3 seconds remaining, capping a raucous fourth-quarter rally as the visiting Los Angeles Clippers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 121-119 on Wednesday night to earn their seventh straight victory.

After a full-strength Clippers lineup beat the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday in the first leg of a back-to-back, reigning NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard missed Wednesday's game. Moe Harkless scored just five points, getting the start in place of Leonard, but provided a win-sealing block of Jaren Jackson Jr's shot in the final seconds that would have tied the score.

Jonas Valanciunas posted game highs of 30 points and 16 rebounds for Memphis. Rookie guard Ja Morant scored nine of his 20 points late in the fourth quarter, and dished a game-high 11 assists for the night.

Brooklyn Nets 110-121 Boston Celtics

1:17 Highlights of the Boston Celtics' win over the Brooklyn Nets

Kemba Walker scored a season-high 39 points in his return from a neck sprain as the host Boston Celtics held off the Kyrie Irving-less Brooklyn Nets 121-110.

Jaylen Brown had 22 points and 10 rebounds as six Celtics scored in double figures. Boston won for the third time in their last five games.

The Nets also placed six scorers in double figures, led by Garrett Temple and Joe Harris with 22 and 21, respectively. Despite hitting 21 three-pointers as a team, Brooklyn's four-game winning streak came to an end.

Jarrett Allen (17 points, 14 rebounds) and Spencer Dinwiddie (16 points, 11 assists) each had double-doubles for the Nets.

Miami Heat 108-117 Houston Rockets

1:33 Highlights of the Houston Rockets' win over the Miami Heat

James Harden made seven threes and scored 34 points to help the Houston Rockets cruise to a 117-108 victory over the visiting Miami Heat.

Russell Westbrook added 27 points, nine rebounds and seven assists as Houston halted a three-game slide. Danuel House Jr also scored a career-best 23 points to help the Rockets avenge a 129-100 loss to the Heat in Miami on November 3.

Tyler Herro scored 22 points off the bench for Miami, which was without star Jimmy Butler due to illness. The loss was just the second in the past eight games for the Heat.

Kelly Olynyk added 19 points and Bam Adebayo recorded 17 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for the Heat. Duncan Robinson and Goran Dragic tallied 13 points apiece.

Sacramento Kings 91-97 Philadelphia 76ers

1:15 Highlights of the Sacramento Kings' defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid rebounded from the first scoreless game of his career with a game-high 33 points to lead the host Philadelphia 76ers to a 97-91 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

Embiid, who shot 0-for-11 in Monday's loss at Toronto, went 10-for-19 against the Kings, leading the 76ers to their eighth straight home win and completed a double-double with a game-high 16 rebounds.

Ben Simmons also recorded a double-double for Philadelphia with 10 points and 14 rebounds to go with five assists and two steals, while Matisse Thybulle added 15 points, Tobias Harris 14 and Al Horford 12.

Buddy Hield paced the Kings, now losers of two straight, with 22 points. Dewayne Dedmon added 18 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic 17 and Harrison Barnes 14 for Sacramento.

Atlanta Hawks 102-111 Milwaukee Bucks

1:12 Highlights of the Atlanta Hawks' loss to the Milwaukee Bucks

The Giannis Antetokounmpo Express continued to roll on Wednesday, as the forward posted his third straight 30-point effort and his 18th consecutive double-double to lead Milwaukee to a 111-102 win over the visiting Atlanta Hawks and give the Bucks their ninth win in a row.

The Greek Freak scored 30 points and added 10 rebounds and four blocked shots. He is the first player since Hall of Famer Bill Walton to start a season with 18 double-doubles. Antetokounmpo has 11 games with 30 points and 10 rebounds.

The Bucks also got 16 points from Khris Middleton, who returned from a seven-game absence because of a left thigh contusion, and 13 points and eight rebounds from former Hawk Ersan Ilyasova.

Atlanta was led by Jabari Parker, who had a career-high 25 points in the first half and finished with a season-high 33 and 14 rebounds. Trae Young added 29 points and four rebounds.

New York Knicks 98-126 Toronto Raptors

Highlights of the Indiana Pacers' win over the Utah Jazz

Pascal Siakam scored 31 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting New York Knicks 126-98.

It was the eighth straight home win for the Raptors, a franchise record to open a season.

Fred VanVleet added 15 points for the Raptors. OG Anunoby contributed 13 points and a career-best 12 rebounds, Chris Boucher had 13 points and 12 rebounds, Terence Davis had 15 points, Malcolm Miller had 13 and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson chipped in with 12.

Julius Randle scored 19 points and pulled down eight rebounds for the Knicks. Toronto-born RJ Barrett added 16 points, and Alonzo Trier had 10 points.

Minnesota Timberwolves 113-101 San Antonio Spurs

1:18 Highlights of the Minnesota Timberwolves' win at the San Antonio Spurs

Andrew Wiggins poured in 26 points as the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the slumping San Antonio Spurs 113-101 to capture their second straight game on the road and their first win in the Alamo City since 2013.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 23 points and took 14 rebounds for the Timberwolves, while Keita Bates-Diop added 16 points, Josh Okogie had 11, and Gorgui Dieng and Jarrett Culver each scored 10 points for Minnesota (10-8).

LaMarcus Aldridge led the Spurs with 22 points, with DeMar DeRozan scoring 20, Lonnie Walker IV adding a career-high 11 points and Rudy Gay hitting for 10 for San Antonio (6-13), which has lost two straight outings and 10 of its past 11.

Washington Wizards 140-132 Phoenix Suns

1:11 Highlights of the Washington Wizards' win over the Phoenix Suns

Bradley Beal scored 35 points and made four threes while Thomas Bryant tied a season-high with 23 points and added nine rebounds as the Washington Wizards held off a late charge from the hosts for a 140-132 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

Ish Smith tied a season-high with 21 points and had seven assists, and Davis Bertans had 16 points, including and four three-pointers, for the Wizards, who rebounded from two of their lowest-scoring games of the season by shooting 57.3 percent and making 19 treys.

Devin Booker had 27 points and eight assists, Ricky Rubio had 18 points, and Dario Saric, Cam Johnson and Cheick Diallo had 17 points apiece for the Suns, who had eight players in double figures.

Orlando Magic 116-104 Cleveland Cavaliers

1:16 Highlights of the Orlando Magic's win over the Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Fournier scored 19 of his season-high 30 points in the first half as the Orlando Magic recorded their first road victory with a 116-104 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old Frenchman made four three-pointers to highlight his performance for the Magic, who lost their first seven road games of the season before winning the finale of this four-game trek.

Jonathan Isaac and Terrence Ross each scored 16 points for Orlando, and Mo Bamba made all five of his three-point attempts to match Markelle Fultz with 15 points.

Collin Sexton scored 20 points on 8 of 14 shooting while playing in his 100th consecutive game to begin his NBA career. Cedi Osman scored 14 points and Tristan Thompson added 13 for the Cavaliers, who fell for the eighth time in the last nine games.

Utah Jazz 102-121 Indiana Pacers

1:14 Highlights of the Indiana Pacers' win over the Utah Jazz

TJ Warren scored 23 points, and Domantas Sabonis added 23 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 121-102 victory over the Utah Jazz in Indianapolis.

Malcolm Brogdon finished with 22 points and eight assists for the Pacers, who earned their fourth consecutive win. Jeremy Lamb added 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists.



Bojan Bogdanovic scored 30 points to lead the Jazz, who dropped their second straight. Donovan Mitchell added 26 points while Rudy Gobert, who returned to the lineup after a two-game absence caused by a sprained ankle, chipped in with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Oklahoma City Thunder 119-136 Portland Trail Blazers

1:17 Highlights of the Oklahoma City Thunder's defeat to the Portland Trail Blazers

With a hot start and a strong third quarter fueled by their starting lineup, the Portland Trail Blazers picked up a blowout win over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder 136-119 on Wednesday.

It was a balanced scoring effort for Portland in its return home from a 2-4 road trip, led by 27 points from Damian Lillard. CJ McCollum added 22 points, Hassan Whiteside 21 points and 16 rebounds, and Carmelo Anthony 19 points on 9-of-11 shooting. The veteran All-Star, who was recently picked up by the Blazers, left the game with the crowd chanting his name.

Abdel Nader came off the Oklahoma City bench to score a team-high 23 points. Chris Paul added 16 points, Danilo Gallinari 14, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 11 and Dennis Schroder 10.

Detroit Pistons 101-102 Charlotte Hornets

1:16 Highlights of the Detroit Pistons' loss to the Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets finally figured out how to close a game, riding a season-high 19 points from Bismack Biyombo to a 102-101 victory against the Detroit Pistons.

PJ Washington scored 17 points, Devonte' Graham tallied 16 points and Miles Bridges had 15 for the Hornets, while Graham added a career-high 15 assists.

For Detroit, Griffin posted 26 points, and Kennard had 16 points. Center Andre Drummond had 14 points and 21 rebounds.

The Hornets, who dropped three games by fewer than 10 points in a four-day span last week, snapped a five-game losing streak.

Chicago Bulls 90-104 Golden State Warriors

1:01 Highlights of the Chicago Bulls' loss at the Golden State Warriors

Alec Burks scored six of his 23 points in a fourth-quarter flurry as the Golden State Warriors won for just the second time at home all season, beating the visiting Chicago Bulls 104-90.

Eric Paschall scored a team-high 25 points, and both Burks and Omari Spellman recorded double-doubles for the Warriors, who had lost three straight and 10 of their previous 11 games.

Burks had a nice all-around game with 10 rebounds and seven assists. Spellman produced 13 points and a game-high 11 rebounds. The victory was just Golden State's fourth of the season.

Zach LaVine poured in a game-high 36 points for the Bulls. Tomas Satoransky added 19 points, seven rebounds and a team-high seven assists, and Wendell Carter Jr grabbed a team-high nine rebounds to go with eight points.

