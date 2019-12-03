Giannis Antetokounmpo must beast his way to an NBA title, says Ovie Soko

Giannis Antetokounmpo has normalised what used to amaze us with his consistent levels of elite production. Now his challenge is to deliver a title for the Milwaukee Bucks, say Ovie Soko and Mike Tuck.

On the latest episode of Sky Sports Heatcheck, guests Tuck and Soko were asked if Antetokounmpo had received enough credit for his dominant play in the opening quarter of the season.

"Once you start treading in the area of greatness the way Giannis has, it's no longer about game-to-game statistics," Soko said.

"It's the same way no one raves about a LeBron triple-double, we've become used to it. Now we want to see Giannis performing in big games that lead to championships. We are all used to Giannis being an absolute beast but we want to see him beast his way to a title."

"I agree with that," said Tuck. "Year-on-year, we've seen Giannis step up level after level, getting better and better - especially numbers-wise. Now we need to see him do it in the playoffs. He can [deliver Milwaukee] the best record in the East but can he take them all the way through the Conference Finals and on to a title?"

1:39 Giannis Antetokounmpo was in dominant form against the New York Knicks, racking up 29 points in just 22 minutes

Heatcheck presenter Mo Mooncey asked his guests if, like Antetokounmpo, the Bucks themselves had received enough attention after winning 12 successive games and powering their way to a league-best 1803 record.

"You are looking at a team that, last year, got 60 regular-season wins and had the league MVP in Giannis and the Coach of the Year in Mike Budenholzer," said Tuck.

"This is an award-winning team who, this season, are just doing what they are supposed to do. This is expected of them. Because of that, people aren't really talking about them."

"The Milwaukee Bucks are just taking care of business," agreed Soko. "They are doing what they are supposed to do in an Eastern Conference that, let's be fair, is not as strong as the West.

"Everyone [in Milwaukee] is waiting for playoff time, that's where they fell apart last year. They will be hoping this year they can take this [dominant regular-season form] into the postseason."

