New York Knicks fire head coach David Fizdale

Saturday 7 December 2019 05:04, UK

New York Knicks head coach David Fizdale
Image: David Fizdale has overseen a 4-18 start to the NBA season for the New York Knicks

The New York Knicks fired embattled head coach David Fizdale, the team announced on Friday.

The move comes one day after Fizdale labelled the Knicks' performance as "sickening" following a 129-92 setback to the Denver Nuggets at Madison Square Garden. The loss was New York's eighth in a row and 18th in 22 games this season.

The Knicks' 4-18 record is tied for the worst start to a season in franchise history. The team also posted a 4-18 mark in 2014-15 en route to a 17-65 finish.

New York also dismissed assistant coach Keith Smart and named assistant Mike Miller as interim head coach.

Fizdale was asked after Thursday's contest if he was worried that the team's troubles would be blamed on him.

"I don't care about all of that, I don't even think about that really," the 45-year-old Fizdale said.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews reported last month that Knicks president Steve Mills had begun laying the groundwork for Fizdale's eventual firing.

Fizdale, who is in the middle of a four-year contract, has posted a 21-83 record with the Knicks since being hired in May 2018.

New York had the NBA's worst record at 17-65 in 2018-19, but did not receive the No 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and missed the chance to draft Zion Williamson.

The Knicks also failed to land top-tier free agents Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Rival Brooklyn, instead, signed the pair.

