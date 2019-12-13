Joel Embiid says criticism from Charles Barkley fuelled dominant performance against Celtics

Joel Embiid said criticism from Inside the NBA analysts Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal fuelled his dominant 38-point performance in the 76ers' win over the Celtics on Thursday night.

Two nights earlier, O'Neal and Barkley called for Embiid to play with greater intensity after a 22-point performance in Philly's victory over Denver.

Speaking to reporters in Boston ahead of Thursday night's Eastern Conference clash, Embiid said: "I do think they are right. I need to be more aggressive. Just look to impose myself and dominate. This whole season, I haven't done that.

"You can see the way it has affected my efficiency and my stats. I guess I just need to go back to having fun and just dominating. I get what [Barkley and O'Neal] are saying. I think they are right and I need to make a change."

1:53 Joel Embiid erupted for 38 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to an impressive road win over the Boston Celtics

Embiid made good on those words against the Celtics, scoring a season-high 38 points and pulling down 13 rebounds on Thursday night to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 115-109 road victory.

He scored 16 points in the fourth quarter, hitting five of six free throws in the final 26 seconds to hold off Boston's last charge. With Philadelphia leading by four in the final 15 seconds, he blocked Daniel Theis' shot to help clinch the win.

Following the game, Embiid sat courtside and spoke to Inside The NBA via a headset about his performance and his response to Barkley and O'Neal's comments on Tuesday night.

"Those guys are Hall-of-Famers. When you have guys like that telling you that you can be great, you take that to heart. I understand where they are coming from. I know I have that potential but I haven't shown it, especially this season," he said.

2:32 Highlights of the Philadelphia 76ers' visit to the Boston Celtics in Week 8 of the NBA season

"Tonight I wanted to come out and be better. I appreciate what they said and it played a part in what I did tonight.

"I threw the ball away two times tonight. That has been an issue so I've got to work on that. I missed a couple of easy [shots] too. I like it when people criticise me because I want to be better and I want to be great."

Addressing Barkley, Embiid said: "I really listened to what you and Shaq said and I am going to keep working and bringing it every single night."

O'Neal then praised Embiid for his 38-point performance, but also offered the Sixers center some advice.

"That was fun to watch. You dominated the game, played hard and your team-mates followed you," said O'Neal.

"Charles doesn't expect you to get 38 every night, but I do. I've seen it before. You can do it. You have it in you. You have to get to the point in your career where you look at the schedule and say, 'tomorrow we play Minnesota, I'm getting 40'. Challenge yourself every night. Thank you for listening."

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here