San Antonio Spurs set record with fourth OT game in a row, defeating Phoenix Suns in Mexico

San Antonio set a record. Patty Milly got the Spurs a win, too.

Mills made a jumper from the free-throw line with 0.3 seconds left in the Spurs' record-setting fourth consecutive overtime game, and they outlasted the Phoenix Suns 121-119 on Saturday.

The NBA record book shows 20 instances of teams playing three straight overtime games - but never four straight, like the Spurs have. They're 3-1 in those games, their best stretch since opening the season 4-1.

2:21 Video - Highlights of the San Antonio Spurs game against the Phoenix Suns in Mexico City in Week 8 of the NBA

"We've had four overtime games in a row now and we've won three of them and I think there's something positive to be said for that," Mills said. "Tonight it was the execution. We haven't had the greatest of seasons but we're learning as we go."

DeMar DeRozan pulled the Spurs even with a drive and fling - after a foul by Mikal Bridges - down the right side of the lane, but missed the free throw. The ball went out of bounds on a scramble after the missed free throw, and San Antonio kept the ball after a replay review.

Phoenix, with star guard Devin Booker sitting out because of a sore forearm, overcame a late seven-point deficit to force overtime on Kelly Oubre Jr's 3-pointer from the corner in the final seconds.

Mills led the Spurs with 26 points.

"If it doesn't go in, then it doesn't work," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said about Mills' winner. "This one happened to go in."

DeRozan, LaMarcus Aldridge and Dejounte Murray each added 18 for San Antonio, and Lonnie Walker IV had 16 on his 21st birthday.

Ricky Rubio had 25 points and 13 assists for Phoenix. Frank Kaminsky added 22, and Oubre had 17.

"With Devin out, we knew Ricky was going to have to have a big game," Phoenix coach Monty Williams said. "And he just kept making play after play after play. But as a young team, Ricky's a guy that we rely on in a lot of situations."

More games in Mexico

Saturday was the 30th game - 10th of the regular-season variety - that the NBA has held in Mexico, and Commissioner Adam Silver said more are being planned. The Mexico City-based Capitanes team will join the G League next year, and Silver said that move may mean the NBA pivots back to bringing preseason games to Mexico going forward.

2:31 Check out the top 10 Saturday 14th plays from the NBA

"If we bring preseason games, which we have in the past, we can work in conjunction with our G League affiliate, work to grow the game and spend more time in the community," Silver said.

Besides the two regular-season games - Dallas beat Detroit on Thursday night - and the G League announcement, the NBA also opened Mexico's first NBA Store on this trip. The 2,000-square-foot space opened in Mexico City's upscale Polanco neighbourhood.

Mexico became the fifth country in which Popovich has coached a game in 2019. The list: the U.S., Canada (San Antonio played at Toronto on Feb. 22), Australia (USA Basketball played three games there in August before the World Cup), China (where the U.S. finished seventh at the World Cup), and now Mexico.

He'll add Japan to the list next year during the Tokyo Olympics.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.