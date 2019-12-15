Please select your default edition
Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic could miss two weeks with ankle injury

Monday 16 December 2019 04:53, UK

Luka Doncic could be out for two weeks with an ankle injury
Image: Luka Doncic was injured in the Mavericks' 122-118 loss against Miami Heat

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic could miss two weeks with a sprained right ankle, ESPN reported on Sunday.

The reigning NBA Rookie of the Year was injured on Saturday night when he stepped on Miami guard Kendrick Nunn's foot while driving to the basket.

He left the court with 10:20 remaining in the first quarter and went to the locker room for treatment. X-rays were negative, but he did not return to the Mavericks' 122-118 loss.

"Luka Doncic will not travel to Milwaukee due to a right ankle sprain," Dallas coach Rick Carlisle texted reporters Sunday, per ESPN.

"He will stay in Dallas with (Mavericks director of player health and performance) Casey Smith and receive treatment. There will be no further updates until Wednesday night."

Dallas play at Milwaukee on Monday night and returns home to host Boston on Wednesday night.

Doncic, 20, has emerged as a Most Valuable Player candidate in his second season, averaging 29.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game through 25 games. He has eight triple-doubles.

