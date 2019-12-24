LeBron James and Anthony Davis questionable for Christmas Day

The Los Angeles Lakers listed star forwards LeBron James and Anthony Davis as questionable for their Christmas Day match-up with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Both players missed practice on Monday. James sat out Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets with a thoracic muscle strain in his back and Davis suffered a knee injury on Sunday when he awkwardly fell during the game.

Los Angeles coach Frank Vogel said both players will be re-evaluated on Tuesday.

Forward Kyle Kuzma (ankle) is progressing and Vogel said his minutes may increase.

Kuzma scored 16 points in 21 minutes against Denver after missing the previous five games.

The Lakers (24-6) have lost a season-worst three games entering the highly-anticipated matchup with the Clippers (22-10).

The Clippers posted a 112-102 win over the Lakers when the teams met on October 22, which was the opening night of the season.

