Boston Celtics rookie Tacko Fall conducts Boston Pops hoiliday concert

Associated Press

Wednesday 25 December 2019 17:09, UK

Boston Celtics center Tacko Fall

Boston Celtics rookie Tacko Fall made his debut as a guest conductor during the renowned Boston Pops orchestra's holiday concert.

The 7ft 5in center took the stage to lead the orchestra in a rendition of the song 'Sleigh Ride' at Boston's Symphony Hall on Monday night. Fall was wearing a custom-made, size-48 double extra-long tuxedo.

Fall used a baton that was given to him by longtime conductor Keith Lockhart, The Boston Globe reported. Lockhart wrote 'Congratulations to Tacko!' on the baton in green marker.

Lockhart called Fall the "tallest person to ever conduct the Boston Pops" before inviting him to come up on stage.

"Someone has come on the scene here and in a few short months has stolen everybody's hearts - not just because of his athletic ability but also because of the size of his spirit and the broadness of his smile," Lockhart said.

The audience cheered during Fall's performance as he did a spin and wiggled his arms in time with the music.

