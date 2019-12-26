Joel Embiid serves up Christmas Day reminder of his MVP-calibre talent in 76ers win over Bucks

Joel Embiid used a nationally-televised Christmas Day showcase to play like an MVP and lead the Philadelphia 76ers to victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Embiid scored 31 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Sixers pushed around a Bucks team that had the best record in the NBA to record a 121-109 victory.

Embiid was unyielding under the basket, arms extended sky high as Giannis Antetokounmpo tried to plough through the All-Star center for a bucket. Embiid absorbed the contact and slapped the ball out of Antetokounmpo's hands, one of a bountiful of disruptive plays triggered by the big man.

"A lot of people have kind of forgotten who I am," Embiid said after the game. "When I'm needed, I'm going to show up. It was a great win. It started on the defensive end. The whole season, I have been humble. But I want to be Defensive Player of the Year. Tonight I showed it. All credit to my team-mates and coaches.

"You know who I am. I've been chilling the whole season, trying to make sure I get to the playoffs healthy. That's my goal. It's all about the long-term. I'm thinking about the playoffs. When we get to that time, we'll see a different side of me. Tonight was an example."

Tobias Harris sank five three-pointers, Josh Richardson and Furkan Korkmaz each had four and even Embiid hit three as part of Philly's franchise record-tying 21 triples (on 44 attempts) in their most complete game of the season.

"I think this team is designed for the playoffs," coach Brett Brown said. "I believe the road we have travelled so far has been a little bit erratic, at times. But I think the landing spot is exciting."

Harris and Al Horford hit threes over the final 90 seconds to push back a late Bucks run, and the Sixers improved to 16-2 at home.

There was a charged atmosphere for the anticipated matchup featuring Embiid and Ben Simmons taking on Khris Middleton and Antetokounmpo. Fans dressed as elves, wore ugly sweaters and held signs that said all they wanted for Christmas was a Sixers win.

They got it, with Embiid bullying the reigning MVP in Antetokounmpo on the way to the Sixers' biggest half-time lead (21 points) against the Bucks under coach Mike Budenholzer.

"It was just one of those nights," Budenholzer said.

Embiid scored 23 points and was troublesome defensively, holding Antetokounmpo to 4-for-14 shooting in the half.

With fans chanting "Trust the Process!" on Embiid free throws, the star center was worthy of the holiday highlight video.

"I reminded our team, people in America have more appreciation for this day in the NBA," Brown said. "We're grateful for the opportunity."

The Sixers aced their test against the NBA's best.

"I'm not going to overvalue one game," 76ers general manager Elton Brand said, "but it's a good barometer."

"We are going to get there. Home-court advantage is important but having Joel healthy in the playoffs in May, June, that is important to us. We could still grow into a team that could be a No 1 seed."

