Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic lead early All-Star fan voting

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic lead their respective conferences in the first returns for NBA All-Star voting announced on Thursday.

Doncic leads Antetokounmpo by 599 votes for the top spot among all players.

Following up his Rookie of the Year performance, the 20-year-old Doncic is averaging 29.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.9 assists with nine triple-doubles through 29 games. He leads the Western Conference voting with 1,073,957 fan votes.

Antetokounmpo, an All-Star Game captain last season, leads the East with 1,073,358 votes. He is averaging 30.4 points, 13.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists through 33 games while leading the Bucks (31-5) to the best record in the NBA.

Fans account for 50 per cent of the vote to determine the 10 starters for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, which will take place at the United Center in Chicago on February 16.

All current NBA players and a media panel each account for 25 per cent of the vote, with every voter completing one full ballot featuring two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference.

Voting for fans, players and media will conclude on January 21 at 4:59am (UK time). The starters and the two team captains will be announced on January 23.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is currently the only other player with more than one million votes at 1,020,851.

