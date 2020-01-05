Vince Carter becomes first NBA star to feature across four separate decades

All Vince Carter had to do was take the floor in the Atlanta Hawks' game against the Indiana Pacers to write a new page in the NBA history books.

The 42-year-old veteran became the first player in league history to play in four separate decades after appearing against Indiana in his first game of 2020.

Vince Carter checks in to a standing ovation as he becomes the first player in @NBAHistory to play in four decades. pic.twitter.com/x5vjRJlb5G — NBA (@NBA) January 5, 2020

Carter made his NBA debut back in 1999 and played through the 2000's, the 2010's and now the 2020's.

This isn't the first record that Carter has set this season either - the future Hall of Famer became the first player to ever play 22 seasons in the NBA when he decided to return for what is expected to be one final season this year.

He broke the four-way tie with Robert Parish, Kevin Willis, Kevin Garnett and Dirk Nowitzki, standing alone for the most seasons played in NBA history.

Carter has climbed his way up on some of the NBA's all-time lists, making his mark on the league with the potential of retirement looming.

He is currently fourth all-time in games played at 1,510 games. He is set to pass Nowitzki this season, who has the third-most games played with 1,522, but that will be the highest he can reach on that list if he retires at the end of the season.

He ranks 20th all-time in points scored in the NBA, just 36 points shy of Alex English and is only 34 made 3-pointers behind Jason Terry for fifth-most in NBA history.

