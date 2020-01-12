Bradley Beal could return from injury against Utah Jazz

At the Washington Wizards practice session on Saturday, head coach Scott Brooks confirmed with the media that the injury-struck team might see some faces returning on Sunday against the Utah Jazz, including the team's All-Star Bradley Beal.

0:30 The Utah Jazz take on the Washington Wizards in an NBA Primetime clash - watch live on Sky Sports Arena on Sunday at 8:30pm

Brooks said: "Everybody practised. Troy Brown is probably a game-time decision. Brad is the same thing. We'd love to have them both back but we're not going to put them out there until they're absolutely ready."

After running through the team's offense and defensive drills, Beal spoke about the injury. He said: "It's better. I went through everything today and it felt good.

"I'm not going to sit unless something is wrong. It almost took pulling my teeth out to get me to sit down but selfishly, I had to think about myself and the future here, and think about getting healthy. I don't want to come back one game and miss the next four or five because of it."

Coach Brooks believes Beal's return could unlock other aspects to the team's performance. He said: "Isaiah Thomas has played better with Brad on the floor. Brad has been out for seven or eight games now, and it coincides with IT's shooting struggles. We're going to need two good point guards to beat Utah."

