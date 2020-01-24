Adam Silver: NBA returning to Paris in 2021 for another regular season game

Paris will host another NBA regular season game in 2021 after Friday's Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks clash in the French capital, league commissioner Adam Silver has announced.

"We will play again in Paris next year, in January," Silver told reporters.

"We are in discussions with several teams, we have many requests because many teams are interested. Even if we have not yet planned this match, it is already arousing interest."

The Paris fixture is the first outside of London since the NBA began holding regular season games in Europe in 2011.

