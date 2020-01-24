Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Charles Barkley derided for omitting Khris Middleton from his All-Star reserves

Watch Bucks @ Hornets in Paris for free via a live stream on skysports.com, the Sky Sports app and Sky Sports’ YouTube channel on Friday night from 7:30pm.

Friday 24 January 2020 13:43, UK

Khris Middleton questions a call during a Milwaukee Bucks game 5:45
Charles Barkley’s decision to leave Milwaukee Bucks guard Khris Middleton off his list of Eastern Conference All-Star reserves was met with derision from Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith

Charles Barkley’s decision to leave Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton off his list of Eastern Conference All-Star reserves was met with derision from Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith.

After the Eastern Conference All-Star starters were announced on the show, the Inside panellists - along with host Ernie Johnson - each listed their seven reserves.

While all four agreed on the inclusion of Miami Heat stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, Barkley's decision to omit Middleton, a 19.5 points per game scorer on a team with a league-best 39-6 record while picking two players - Derrick Rose and Andre Drummond - from the 17-win Detroit Pistons provoked a reaction from O'Neal and Smith.

Watch Bucks @ Hornets for free on Sky Sports

Watch Bucks @ Hornets for free on Sky Sports

The Bucks take on the Hornets in Paris on Friday - watch for free via a live stream on skysports.com, Sky Sports app and YouTube from 7:30pm

"They only lost six games and you only think one of them (starter Giannis Antetokounmpo) is good enough to make the All-Star team?" an incredulous Smith asked.

"I normally would have picked Khris Middleton, but he missed a lot of time in my opinion, so I did not reward him," Barkley said.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

Middleton missed a seven-game stretch through injury in November, a fraction of the 45 games Milwaukee have played this season.

"Just say you made a mistake, Chuck," chided O'Neal. "He is having his best year."

More on this story

Watch Mavericks @ Jazz free on Sky Sports

Watch Mavericks @ Jazz free on Sky Sports

Watch Mavericks @ Jazz on Saturday at 10pm via free live stream on skysports.com, Sky Sports app and YouTube

"He is shooting at a career-high (percentage) and scoring nearly 20 (points) a night," said Johnson.

"I've thought about that a lot," Barkley said. "I can't have my own opinion?"

Antetokounmpo poured in 37 points in just 21 minutes to lead the Bucks to victory 1:00
Watch Milwaukee Bucks take on the Charlotte Hornets in Paris on Friday night from 7.30pm via a free live stream on skysports.com, Sky Sports app and YouTube

Barkley then attempted to explain his Eastern Conference reserve selections, but was interrupted before he could finish.

"Bam Adebayo, easy. Ben Simmons has been playing great. Derrick Rose is the comeback player of the year easily. I have Andre Drummond, he is a great talent..."

NBA Primetime: Rockets @ Nuggets on Sky Sports

NBA Primetime: Rockets @ Nuggets on Sky Sports

Watch Rockets @ Nuggets on Sunday at 8:30pm live on Sky Sports Mix

"You have two Pistons from a 17-28 team," Johnson interjected.

"We have an All-Star starter (Trae Young) from a team that has won 11 games," Barkley shot back. "I have no problem with Middleton making it but I just don't think he has been as good as he has been for the past two years. I'm not changing anything!"

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Sign up and join the NBA conversation in our Facebook group

O'Neal had the final word: "You didn't pick Middleton? You should be ashamed of yourself, Chuck."

Click the video at the top of the page to watch the exchange in full and tell us your Eastern Conference All-Star reserves in the comments box below.

Watch the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Charlotte Hornets in Paris on Friday at 7:30pm for free via a live stream on skysports.com, Sky Sports app and the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

© 2020 Sky UK