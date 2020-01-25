Paris Game 2020: Bucks and Hornets deliver David Stern's global vision in Paris

The Paris Game 2020 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets made good on former NBA commissioner David Stern's vision to make basketball a truly global game.

Speaking alongside Hornets owner Michael Jordan and Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry at a pre-game press conference at Paris' AccorsHotels Arena, current league commissioner Silver praised Stern's vision to spread the game globally and said his predecessor, who passed away on January 1, had originally planned to attend the Bucks-Hornets clash, the first regular-season game to be played in France.

"Commissioner Stern had planned to be at this game, he and his wife Diane had made plans back in November and circled their calendars. David was such a big fan of the city of Paris," Silver said.

"I think probably the two people who have had the greatest influence on the growth of the NBA outside of the United States are Michael Jordan and David Stern.

"Without David, the NBA would look very different. This was very much his vision, (dating back) before the Dream Team (in 1992). It goes back to when he became commissioner in the mid-1980s. He saw the global opportunities for this league. We had conversations as recently as last December about how proud he was of where the league stood.

"Today, 25 per cent of our players were born outside the United States. Great players are coming to the NBA from all over the world right now. David was a true visionary and anyone involved in this game will give him their gratitude for where the league stands today."

The Paris Game then delivered a celebration of the NBA's modern-day global reach and its rich history, with the Eastern Conference-leading Bucks overcoming what reserve guard Kyle Korver described as "sloppy" play to rally to a 116-103 win.

Before tip-off, the crowd stood in a show of appreciation in reaction to a video tribute to Stern's legacy as commissioner before uniting for a respectful moment of silence, then erupting in rapturous applause.

An electric-guitar rendition of La Marseillaise then provided a truly stirring moment as the crowd instinctively provided the unprompted vocal accompaniment.

Minutes later, they treated their hometown hero, four-time NBA champion Tony Parker, to a standing ovation after watching a tribute to his title-laden NBA and international career. Parker was handed a golden basketball by his countryman and former team-mate, Hornets veteran Nicolas Batum.

The player introductions proved the game would be more than a partisan affair. The roar that greeted Giannis Antetokounmpo as he bounded onto the court was almost as loud as the one that welcomed Batum. Giannis' team-mates Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton received their share of support too.

Once the action got underway, Batum missed the game's first shot before Terry Rozier opened the scoring with a bank shot. The Bucks were loose with the ball early on, committing two turnovers in their opening three possessions. The volume in the arena rose with anticipation whenever Batum had an opportunity to shoot until the crowd eventually got to cheer his first-quarter tip-in.

The AccorsHotel Arena erupted when Antetokounmpo threw down his first dunk of the game two minutes into proceedings before Devonte' Graham answered from three-point range.

Antetokounmpo drew audible gasps with a spin move later in the quarter and heard 'MVP chants' in the final seconds of the period as he stepped to the free throw line.

The knowledgeable French crowd played their part throughout the opening period, applauding ball movement that led to open threes, Devonte' Graham drawing a foul for a four-point play and Bucks center Brook Lopez denying his opposite number Cody Zeller a dunk at the rim.

Their recognition even extended to offering warm introductions for reserve players Kyle Korver, Donte DiVincenzo, Miles Bridges and Malik Monk for the final four minutes of the first quarter.

The Paris crowd knew their NBA history too, erupting when Jordan was shown on the big screen but also popping for the introductions of NBA legends Muggsy Bogues, Bruce Bowen, Ronny Turiaf, Dell Curry, Sam Perkins, Dikembe Mutumbo and a beret-wearing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The iconic Abdul-Jabbar, a six-time NBA champion, was rewarded with an enormous reaction.

A Milwaukee 'Fear The Deer' banner was unfurled behind the Hornets basket as George Hill opened the second quarter with a three-pointer. But the Hornets were able to answer quickly as Rozier drew a four-point play. At half-time, the league-leading Bucks trailed 55-50.

The inevitable Bucks rally came towards the end of the third quarter as they quickly reduced a 72-64 deficit to three on a Hill dunk with 1:22 left in the period. Kyle Korver's triple and a DiVincenzo tip-in restored parity at 78-78.

Milwaukee's Pat Connaughton then opened the fourth quarter with a thunderous dunk to earn his team their first lead of the night. Antetokounmpo forced a three-point play and heard those 'MVP' chants once more. For Charlotte, Willy Hernangomez's free throw was their sole point in the opening 2:57 of the period.

With 7:44 left, the Milwaukee lead was 10. They brought up three figures with a Khris Middleton tip-in off a three-point miss. Malik Monk attempted to lead a late Hornets fightback but triples from DiVincenzo and Middleton sealed the deal. The Bucks ran out 116-103 winners. Antetokounmpo finished with a team-high 30 points and 16 rebounds, leading his team home with 13 fourth-quarter points and earning Milwaukee their 40th win of the season.

In the post-game press conference, players and coaches from both teams enthused about their time in the French capital and the warmth of the Paris crowd.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer described his team's experience as "a great week for us" and said it was "exciting for us to play in Paris in front of a great crowd."

Hornets coach James Borrego praised the city as "wonderful hosts" and noted the arena showed Batum "an incredible amount of love. He embraced it and played really hard tonight."

Batum then reflected on playing an NBA game in front of a French crowd for the first time.

"It was special to play when you have your home crowd cheering for you and singing your name, he said. "It was very cool, the atmosphere was great, I tried to play a good game.

"The French fans had a good time and we'll have another game next year. It has been a tough season so to have French people showing you love, it was really amazing.

"Here in France, people love basketball, they love the game. And they had the chance to see the MVP live. It was a big challenge (to bring an NBA game here) but we made it. We felt during the warm-up we were close to the public. Next year will have the same feel."

The final word went to Antetokounmpo.

"There was no difference playing in Paris, it was like playing at home," he said. "The crowd were amazing, the atmosphere was amazing, they were cheering for both teams, but a little bit more for us! Their attitude was amazing. It's always nice to play in front of great fans. Back home we have great fans, but here tonight they were amazing also."

Whether the players or coaches realised it or not, their words would have been music to David Stern's ears.

