MVP Ladder: Jayson Tatum getting comfortable in All-Star skin

Boston Celtics young star Jayson Tatum is getting comfortable with his All-Star status and is making his mark in the MVP Ladder, writes NBA.com's Sekou Smith.

Tatum is still getting used to hearing it. Even those close to him cannot help but remind the Boston Celtics' swing man that he must change the greeting they use to address him.

"Good morning, All-Star," a Celtics assistant coach said to Tatum as he jogged onto the court at State Farm Arena for a recent shoot around.

All Tatum could do was shoot him a quick smile as he ran back into the relentless grind that has delivered the first of what could be many All-Star appearances.

Tatum is in a different space compared to where he was a year ago, when he and Jaylen Brown struggled with the adjustments they had to make playing alongside Kyrie Irving.

1:54 Jayson Tatum poured in 33 points to lead the Boston Celtics to their fifth straight win, a 116-100 success over the Orlando Magic

Brown and Tatum have both been spectacular at times with Kemba Walker now holding down Irving's old spot. Either one of Tatum or Brown could have been an All-Star and been worthy of the honour.

The Celtics are rolling, winners of five straight games and eight of their last nine heading into Friday night's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Tatum has been outstanding over his past seven games, averaging 26.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.

He has scored 20 or more points in seven straight games - the best such stretch of his career - and been basically unguardable during the Celtics' 8-1 run since January 20.

"Last year was tough," Tatum said. "I didn't live up to my own expectations of playing how I wanted to, so it kind of lit a fire under me this offseason to... I'm not going to say prove other people wrong, but just to be better and play the way I'm capable of."

0:17 Jayson Tatum welcomed Al Horford back to TD Garden in cruel fashion with this massive one-handed slam against his former team-mate!

Tatum says he's seeing totally different defensive coverages these days and is having no problems deciphering them.

"I'm drawing a lot more attention," Tatum said. "Sometimes when I come off ball screens they will blitz me or be up and tight and that really wasn't the case my first two years. So it's just been about learning to navigate the danger and being a focal point that people use to scout our team."

All the experience gained thus far, both good and bad, continue to pay off for Tatum and the Celtics.

"That's all it is," Tatum said. "The more years you play, the more games you play you feel more comfortable out there. You just learn a lot by trial and error. But in the end, everybody just has to go out and do their job, whatever it is, and we'll be fine. It's really simple for us right now."

Sekou's MVP ladder

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

Last week: No 1

Season stats: 30.8 points, 13.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.0 blocks

1:56 Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 36 points to propel the Milwaukee Bucks to a 112-101 win over the Philadelphia 76ers

Giannis was at his freaky best on Thursday night as the Bucks disposed of Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers behind his 36 points, 20 rebounds and six assists.

It was a full day and night of work for the Bucks' superstar, who spent part of his day drafting the All-Stars who will comprise Team Giannis at next week's 69th All-Star Game in Chicago.

2. LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

Last week: No 2

Season stats: 25.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 1.3 steals

0:21 LeBron James thrilled the Staples Center crowd with a breakaway windmill dunk during the Lakers' clash with the Houston Rockets

LeBron and the Lakers couldn't solve Houston's new ultra-small ball line-up in Thursday night's loss at Staples Center.

The Lakers also didn't execute any trades by Thursday's deadline, meaning they'll have to do any tinkering with the roster in the buyout market. Los Angeles native Darren Collison being spotted in the crowd might be more than just a coincidence.

3. Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers)

Last week: No 3

Season stats: 27.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.9 steals

2:14 Gametime panellists Grant Hill, Candace Parker and Isiah Thomas break down the work the LA Clippers need to do after the All-Star break

Leonard must feel good about all of the work the Clippers got done at the trade deadline. Adding Marcus Morris gives them another rugged, two-way player capable of supplying quality minutes on those nights when Leonard is out of the line-up.

Leonard's minutes when the full lineup is available will be managed accordingly with the new additions.

4. Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat)

Last week: No 5

Season stats: 20.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.8 steals

1:53 Jimmy Butler haunted his former team with a season-high 38 points as he led the Miami Heat to an emphatic win against the Philadelphia 76ers

Adding a three-time champion and Finals MVP in Andre Iguodala to the All-Star frontcourt pairing of Butler and Bam Adebayo at the trade deadline was an absolute masterstroke by the Heat front office.

Butler will have a veteran to lean on if needed. But, more importantly, he has a new partner on the perimeter every bit as capable as he is of locking an opposing star down.

5. Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

Last week: No 8

Season stats: 20.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.2 steals

1:57 Nikola Jokic posted a 30-point, 10-assist, 21-rebound triple-double to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 98-95 win over the Utah Jazz

Jokic is just the 10th player in NBA history to produce a 30-20-10 game, as he did in Wednesday's showdown win in Utah. He has been a dominating force as the Nuggets have continued to turn it up this season.

Jokic's campaign for Western Conference Player of the Month for February is off to a great start through three games with averages of 32.7 points, 14.7 rebounds and 10 assists per game..

The next five

6. Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)

7. Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)

8. Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)

9. Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

10. Russell Westbrook (Houston Rockets)

Sekou Smith is a veteran NBA reporter and NBA TV analyst. The views on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of the NBA, its clubs or Turner Broadcasting.

