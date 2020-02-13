LeBron James posts triple-double to lift Lakers past Nuggets in overtime

LeBron James posted a triple-double and Anthony Davis scored 33 points to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a hard-fought overtime win against the Denver Nuggets.

LeBron James had 32 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds and Anthony Davis finished with 33 points and 10 rebounds as the visiting Los Angeles Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets 120-116 in overtime on Wednesday night.

It was the 12th triple-double of the season for James, tying him with the Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic for the NBA lead.

Dwight Howard had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Alex Caruso and Avery Bradley scored 10 points each for the Lakers, who have won 17 straight road games against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles are 5-1 in their past six games overall.

Image: Jamal Murray encourages his team-mates against the Lakers

Jamal Murray had 32 points and 10 assists, Nikola Jokic scored 22 and added 11 rebounds, and Jerami Grant had 15 points for Denver. The Nuggets had their four-game win streak snapped.

Gary Harris scored 13 points and Monte Morris added 12 for Denver, who have now lost both home games to Los Angeles this season.

Davis scored seven points in overtime, including a three-pointer to put the Lakers ahead 119-116 with 2:41 left. The Nuggets missed their last five shots and had a turnover in the final three minutes of the extra period.

Image: James powers past Nikola Jokic to the basket

Los Angeles led 97-94 after a James dunk, but Grant hit a short jumper, Harris had a pair of free throws, Murray drained a three-pointer and Harris sank a shot during a 9-0 run put the Nuggets up 103-97 with 4:16 left in regulation.

The Lakers scored six straight points to tie the game and took a 109-105 lead when James fed Caruso for a lay-up with 1:43 left. Jokic hit two free throws and passed to Grant for a lay-up to get Denver within 111-109, and Harris hit a lay-up with 23.9 seconds left to tie it again.

James missed a jumper in the final seconds to send the game to overtime.

Sacramento Kings 111-130 Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic recorded 33 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in his return from an ankle injury to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 130-111 victory over the visiting Sacramento Kings.

Doncic missed seven games with the injury and the Mavericks went 3-4 without the All-Star point guard. Doncic was 10-of-18 shooting - including 3-of-7 from three-point range - and 10-of-12 from the free-throw line in 31 minutes before exiting with 6:26 remaining.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 27 points on 11-of-16 shooting and also contributed 13 rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots. Tim Hardaway Jr made five three-pointers on his way to scoring 19 points, and Seth Curry added 18 for Dallas, who own a 33-22 record entering the All-Star break.

Buddy Hield posted 22 points and nine assists for the Kings, who have dropped back-to-back games after winning six of their previous eight contests. De'Aaron Fox added 16 points, Kent Bazemore had 15 points and seven rebounds, Harry Giles III scored 11 points and Nemanja Bjelica had 10 points.

Image: Luka Doncic roars in celebration during the Mavericks' win over the Kings

Dallas led by 11 at the break before Porzingis scored 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting in the third quarter as the lead reached 23 during the stanza. The Mavericks pushed their advantage to 19 when Porzingis knocked down a 17-footer to make it 78-59 with 6:58 left in the quarter.

Hardaway buried a three-pointer to increase the lead to 93-70 with 2:22 left before Dallas took a 96-77 lead into the final quarter. The Kings moved within 101-86 on Bazemore's three-point play with 10 minutes left. But the Mavericks answered with a 12-5 surge with Doncic capping it with a three-pointer to make it 113-91 with 7:50 to play. The lead topped out at 25 points.

Toronto Raptors 91-101 Brooklyn Nets

Caris LeVert scored 20 points as the Brooklyn Nets recorded a 101-91 victory over the Toronto Raptors, who saw their team-record 15-game winning streak come to an end.

The Nets won their fifth straight home game and headed into the All-Star break with seven wins in their last 10 games. Brooklyn also picked up a rare win over Toronto, beating the defending champions for only the second time in the past 20 meetings since April 3, 2015.

Joe Harris added 19 points for the Nets, who led for the final 43:50. Spencer Dinwiddie contributed 17 points, nine assists and six rebounds as Brooklyn shot 40.9 per cent overall and hit 9 of 35 three-point tries (25.7 per cent). Jarrett Allen collected 10 points and 13 rebounds, while DeAndre Jordan also grabbed 10 rebounds to help the Nets to a 55-42 rebounding edge.

Serge Ibaka scored 28 points to lead the Raptors, whose last loss was by one point on their home court to the San Antonio Spurs on January 12. Fred Van Vleet added 22 points, Pascal Siakam contributed 16, and Kyle Lowry posted a triple-double (12 points, 12 assists, 11 rebounds) for Toronto, who were held under 100 points for the first time since January 7 against Portland, a 101-99 loss.

Brooklyn held a 75-65 lead going into the fourth after Siakam buried a three-pointer at the buzzer. A three-point play by Dinwiddie pushed Brooklyn's lead to 91-76 with 5:14 remaining, and consecutive hoops by LeVert hiked the lead to 95-82 with 3:40 to go.

After VanVleet's third three-pointer of the quarter cut it to 95-85, Harris clinched the win for Brooklyn by hitting a corner three-pointer with 1:55 remaining.

Milwaukee Bucks 111-118 Indiana Pacers

TJ Warren scored 35 points as the Indiana Pacers snapped a season-high six-game losing streak with a 118-111 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in Indianapolis.

Warren shot 16-of-19 from the field for the Pacers, who exploited the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo and shot a sizzling 61.9 per cent from the floor (26-of-42) in the first half.

Former Buck Malcolm Brogdon collected 17 points and 13 assists, Domantas Sabonis had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Myles Turner contributed 14 points and 10 rebounds as Indiana handed Milwaukee just their second loss in 16 games.

Donte DiVincenzo scored a team-high 19 points and Khris Middleton added 17 for the Bucks, who sustained their first loss in six games without Antetokounmpo in the line-up. The reigning NBA MVP sat out his second consecutive contest following the birth of his first child, Liam Charles.

Image: TJ Warren elevates to the rim in Indiana's win against Milwaukee

Milwaukee turned up the intensity on defense in the second half and benefited from a 22-5 run to trim what had been a 25-point, second-quarter deficit to 82-77 early in the fourth. Sterling Brown, Marvin Williams and Middleton each drained a three-pointer in the waning moments of the third quarter before the Bucks scored the first six points of the fourth.

Brogdon sank a pair of mid-range jumpers before Jeremy Lamb and Warren each made a three-pointer on consecutive possessions to push Pacers' lead to 96-86 with 7:26 remaining. Indiana held a comfortable advantage the rest of the way.

Miami Heat 101-116 Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 26 points and Bojan Bogdanovic added 22 points, leading the Utah Jazz to a 116-101 win over the Miami Heat on in Salt Lake City.

Jordan Clarkson had 21 points off the bench for the Jazz, who have won four straight games. The Jazz improved to 20-5 at home, including 9-0 against Eastern Conference teams.

Jazz center Rudy Gobert, a two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, added 16 points, two blocks and a game-high 20 rebounds. Gobert and Mitchell, both first-time All-Stars this year, were honoured before the game by the Jazz.

Image: Rudy Gobert attacks the rim against Miami

Miami, who finished a 1-4 road trip, were led by Jimmy Butler's 25 points. Duncan Robinson scored all 18 of his points by making six three-pointers in 13 attempts. He became the first player in Heat history to make at least five three-pointers in four consecutive games.

Miami's Jae Crowder, who played 107 games for the Jazz from 2017 to 2019, got a big ovation from Utah's fans when he entered the game in the third quarter. He finished with 15 points.

Miami led 28-25 after the first quarter, closing the period on a 10-2 run. The Heat stretched their advantage to 52-47 at half-time. Utah, thanks to eight points from Mitchell and seven from Bogdanovic, surged on top in the third, taking a 79-74 lead by the end of the quarter.

The Jazz took their largest lead of the game up to that point on a Clarkson three-pointer that put them up 96-85 with 8:10 left in the fourth. Utah cruised home from there.

Portland Trail Blazers 104-111 Memphis Grizzlies

Brandon Clarke scored 27 points and Ja Morant added 20 with nine assists as the Memphis Grizzlies rookies led the charge in a 111-104 home victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Jonas Valanciunas and De'Anthony Melton each scored 12 points - while Valanciunas also added 18 rebounds - as the Grizzlies won for the fourth time in their past five games and the eighth time in their past 10 contests.

Damian Lillard scored 20 points for the Blazers, but it was well under his 39.5 points-per-game average over his previous 11 contests. He entered with 29.7 points per game on the season. CJ McCollum scored 23 points and Anfernee Simons added 22 off the bench for Portland.

Image: Damian Lillard drives into the lane against Memphis

Lillard left for good with 3:22 remaining in the game with what appeared to be a right leg injury. He added 10 assists.

After the game, Lillard ruled himself out of the All-Star Weekend in Chicago. He was scheduled to play in Sunday's All-Star Game and participate in Saturday's 3-Point Contest.

Memphis took a 13-point lead in the third quarter, fended off a Portland run, and led 92-82 heading into the final period.

Dillon Brooks scored 11 points as the Grizzlies shot 47.4 percent in the game. Hassan Whiteside scored 16 points with 11 rebounds and Trevor Ariza had 12 points as the Blazers shot 37.1 per cent. Carmelo Anthony had 15 rebounds for Portland.

Whiteside was ejected with 19.5 seconds remaining after earning his second technical foul.

Charlotte Hornets 115-108 Minnesota Timberwolves

Devonte' Graham pumped in 28 points and Malik Monk came off the bench for 25 points as the Charlotte Hornets recovered from a big first-half hole to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-108 in Minneapolis, spoiling the home debut of Minnesota guard D'Angelo Russell in the final game before the All-Star break for both teams.

The fourth quarter featured back-and-forth action before Monk's basket with four minutes remaining put Charlotte ahead 101-100 and began a game-turning spurt. The Hornets overcame an 18-point first-half deficit then bolted ahead with a 12-2 surge to begin the fourth quarter before matching that run later in the game.

The Hornets are just 3-13 in their past 16 games, but they won a second game in a row on Wednesday night - something they hadn't done since early January.

Charlotte's Miles Bridges poured in 20 points, Bismack Biyombo supplied 14 points and 10 rebounds, and rookie Jalen McDaniels had 10 points. Graham had eight assists.

Minnesota was without Karl-Anthony Towns because of a left wrist injury. Malik Beasley led Minnesota with 28 points, and Russell notched 26 points and 11 assists. The Timberwolves also received 16 points and 12 rebounds from Juancho Hernangomez and 12 points from Naz Reid.

Golden State Warriors 106-112 Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker's 27 points helped the Phoenix Suns hold off the visiting Golden State Warriors 112-106 in the final game before the NBA All-Star break for both teams.

Kelly Oubre Jr added 15 points and Mikal Bridges 14 for the Suns, who had lost six of their previous seven games. Forward Jonah Bolden, signed to a 10-day contract before the game, scored six points with seven rebounds in 26 minutes in his Phoenix debut.

Andrew Wiggins' 27 points led the Warriors, who have lost four straight and have the NBA's worst road record at 5-24. Former Sun Marquese Chriss added 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Image: Andrew Wiggins lofts a shot for Golden State

Phoenix led by as many as 13 points, but Golden State never let the game get out of reach. A Jevon Carter step-back three with 10:36 to play in the game made it 90-82, and the Suns later took another double-digit lead.

Jeremy Pargo's three with 7:24 left made it 96-89 as the Warriors made things interesting. Chriss had a follow dunk with 52.8 seconds left making it 110-103. A Wiggins three eight seconds later made it 110-106, but Booker sealed the win with two free throws.

Washington Wizards 114-96 New York Knicks

Bradley Beal remained red-hot, scoring 10 of his game-high 30 points in the fourth quarter as the visiting Washington Wizards pulled away from the New York Knicks to win 114-96.

The Wizards outscored the Knicks 37-23 in the fourth quarter on their way to winning for the fifth time in seven games. The Knicks lost their second straight following a season-high four-game winning streak.

Beal has scored 30 points in back to back games, and has tallied at least 30 in nine of his last 11 games. Davis Bertans had 16 points off the bench for the Wizards. Isaac Bonga scored 13 points, Troy Brown Jr had 11 points, and Ian Mahinmi added nine points and 10 rebounds.

Image: Bradley Beal celebrates a three-pointer during the Wizards' win over the Knicks

Julius Randle finished with 21 points and 13 for the Knicks. Elfrid Payton collected 19 points and eight assists, followed by RJ Barrett with 16 points and Mitchell Robinson with 11.

Neither team led by more than seven points through the first three quarters. The Wizards carried a 77-73 lead into the fourth and began pulling away after Bobby Portis was ejected for throwing the ball in the direction of Washington's Shabazz Napier with 9:02 left.

The technical free throw by Bertans started an 11-4 run for Washington, who took their first double-digit lead at 91-81 on Beal's three-pointer with 6:25 remaining. The Knicks got as close as eight before the Wizards removed any doubt with an 11-0 run, in which Mahinmi scored five points.

Detroit Pistons 112-116 Orlando Magic (OT)

Aaron Gordon had 25 points, nine rebounds and nine assists and Nikola Vucevic hit the go-ahead shot in overtime as the Orlando Magic held off the visiting Detroit Pistons 116-112.

Markelle Fultz supplied 22 points and 10 assists, while Vucevic contributed 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Evan Fournier added 19 points for the Magic.

Christian Wood led the Pistons with 26 points and 12 rebounds. Thon Maker had a season-high 18 points, Markieff Morris scored 14, Reggie Jackson added 12 and Langston Galloway chipped in 11 for the Pistons, who have lost four straight games.

Fultz made a jumper with 2:22 left in overtime to give his team a 112-110 edge. A put-back dunk by Wood tied it at the 1:25 mark. Vucevic made a lay-up with 40.8 seconds left to put Orlando back in front.

Derrick Rose then turned the ball over, and Fournier was fouled with 13.4 seconds left. He made one of two free throws. Galloway missed a three-point try that could have tied the game, and Fultz added another free throw with 1.8 seconds left for the final margin.

Earlier in regulation, Vucevic fired in a long ball that bounced around the rim and dropped in with 7.9 seconds left to give Orlando a three-point advantage. But Galloway answered with a three-pointer from the top of the key with two seconds left to send the game into overtime.

Atlanta Hawks 105-127 Cleveland Cavaliers

Tristan Thompson, Andre Drummond and Larry Nance Jr each produced a double-double to help the Cleveland Cavaliers end a six-game losing streak with a 127-105 win over the visiting Atlanta Hawks.

Thompson came off the bench to score 27 points, including a season-high three three-pointers and 11 rebounds. Drummond, playing his second game with the Cavaliers since being acquired at the trade deadline, had 14 points and 15 rebounds to extend his streak of double-doubles to seven straight games. Nance had 23 points and 12 rebounds. It was his ninth double-double of the season. He has scored in double figures in 10 of his last 11 games.

Collin Sexton also scored 23 for the Cavaliers, who won their first home game since December 23, also over the Hawks.

Atlanta's Trae Young finished with 27 points and 12 assists for his 21st double-double. John Collins scored 23 points and Cam Reddish added 16.

Cleveland led 65-48 at half-time and by as many as 23 in the third quarter, when Kevin Porter Jr made a three-pointer with 6:13 left for an 86-63 lead. The Cavaliers took a 98-80 lead into the fourth quarter.

Atlanta were able to cut the lead to nine points on three occasions in the fourth quarter, but could never get any closer.

