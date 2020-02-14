Boston Celtics to retire Kevin Garnett's jersey in 2020-21 season

The Boston Celtics will retire Kevin Garnett's No 5 jersey during the 2020-21 season, the team announced during Thursday's home game against the LA Clippers.

During a stoppage, the Celtics played a Garnett highlight video on the Jumbotron, accompanied by an audio clip from former Celtics coach Doc Rivers, saying, "I've never been around a player like Kevin. Ever. I've never seen a guy that committed to winning."

"I'm honoured and thankful to have my number retired with the Celtics," Garnett said in a statement posted on the big screen. I will always have immense respect and appreciation for ownership, (general manager) Danny Ainge, Doc Rivers, my past team-mates and Celtic Nation!"

Image: Garnett celebrates Boston's victory in 2008 NBA Finals

Garnett played six seasons for the Celtics after arriving via trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves in the summer of 2007. He helped Boston to the NBA title in 2007-08 in his first season - winning Defensive Player of the Year honours along the way - and another Finals appearance in 2009-10, losing to the Los Angeles Lakers.

He made five All-Star teams with Boston before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets in the summer of 2013.

Garnett will be the 23rd Celtics player to have his number retired, in addition to honours without number designations for former forward Jim Loscutoff and former radio announcer Johnny Most.

The Timberwolves, for whom Garnett played his first 12 seasons and his final one-and-a-half, have not yet retired his number.

