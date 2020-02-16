LeBron James says Kobe Bryant remains in thoughts of NBA players every day

All-Star team captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant as they geared up to play in the All-Star Game.

Bryant always seemed to be in top form when he stepped onto the court for the NBA All-Star Game. The league's current best will try to match his effort when Team LeBron and Team Giannis meet in the early hours of Monday morning, live on Sky Sports Arena.

Bryant is casting a huge shadow over the events this weekend, just weeks after he and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people killed when their helicopter crashed into the side of a mountain near Los Angeles.

Commissioner Adam Silver announced Saturday night the All-Star Game MVP award has been renamed in Bryant's memory.

5:34 LeBron James pays tribute to Kobe Bryant ahead of 2020 All-Star Saturday Night

"We know that he's watching over us," the Lakers' LeBron James said. "It's our responsibility to just represent the purple and gold not only for him but for all the greats, everybody that's ever come through the Lake Show. I really don't want to sit up here and talk about it too much. It's a very, very sensitive subject, but he's with us every day."

Bryant played on five NBA championship teams, won a league MVP award and two scoring titles in a career that spanned 20 seasons and has him poised to enter the Hall of Fame after he was announced Friday as one of eight finalists.

He was the youngest All-Star in league history, ranks second with 18 selections and took game MVP honours a record-tying four times, including on his home court in 2011 when he dazzled with 37 points and 14 rebounds. Bryant scored 20 or more seven times.

"The whole thing of paying respect to Kobe is awesome, so I think it's going to be fun," said Toronto's Kyle Lowry, making his sixth straight All-Star appearance. "I'm hoping it's really, really intense. Hopefully, we'll give the fans one of the best All-Star Games ever."

2:02 Shaquille O'Neal recounts his memories of Kobe Bryant and the determination he showed in every All-Star game

James is looking to go 3-0 as an All-Star captain, after his team beat the one picked by Golden State's Stephen Curry in 2018 and topped the one Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo selected last year.

James had the No 1 overall pick for the starters round because he received the most votes from the fans and took team-mate Anthony Davis.

4:20 Some of the best Kobe Bryant moments surrounding the All-Star game and an insight into what the event meant to the NBA legend

Antetokounmpo used his first pick on Philadelphia's Joel Embiid.

The Clippers' Kawhi Leonard, Houston's James Harden and Russell Westbrook, and Dallas' Luka Doncic were among the players joining Davis on James' team.

Toronto's Pascal Siakam, Boston's Kemba Walker, Atlanta's Trae Young and Miami's Jimmy Butler helped round out Team Giannis.

"I'm just competitive, and I'm just going to try to go out there and get a win, get my first All-Star [win]," Antetokounmpo said. "I'm 0-3 so far. But at the end of the day, I've just got to keep a smile on my face because we've got to put on a show for the people."

Paying tribute

1:16 Giannis Antetokounmpo says Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was not just his idol, but this whole generation’s idol

The support for Bryant and his daughter is uniform.

Team Giannis will wear No 24 on its jerseys and Team LeBron No 2 for Gianna, a promising player who wore that number.

All participants in the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday and 3-Point, Slam Dunk and Skills competitions on Saturday night wore patches showing the numbers 24 and 2 and nine stars to commemorate the victims of the helicopter crash.

4:05 The late Kobe Bryant led the list of finalists for the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame

The patches worn Sunday will only have the nine stars since players will be wearing the numbers 24 and 2.

"He was the Michael Jordan of our generation," Antetokounmpo said. "He was one of those guys that gave back to the game so much, gave back to the players. A lot of people when they're so great, they don't do that.

"There was a quote that said that talent is worthless if you're not willing to share it, right? And he was one of those guys that was sharing his talent with us. He is going to be definitely missed."

