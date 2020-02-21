Trae Young hailed as Atlanta Hawks 'big-time guy' after career-best 50-point performance

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins called team-mate Trae Young his team's 'big-time guy' after the point guard erupted for 50 points in a win against the Miami Heat.

Young didn't attribute his first 50-point game to confidence gained from his first All-Star start. Belief in himself has never been a problem for the high-scoring guard with a fondness for 30-foot jumpers.

Young had a career-high 50 points and the Atlanta Hawks scored the last 10 points of the game to beat the Miami Heat 129-124 on Thursday night.

0:17 Trae Young drilled a three-pointer from the logo en route to a career-best 50 points in Atlanta's win against Miami

Young made 18-of-19 free throws and 8-of-15 three-pointers to set his scoring high in his first game after starting in the NBA All-Star Game.

"I've always had confidence in myself," Young said when asked if he was boosted by the All-Star Game experience.

Young scored 20 points in the final period.

"A big game from our leader," said Atlanta's John Collins. " We got some big plays from our big-time guy."

The Heat had no answer for Young's barrage of three-pointers, many from well beyond the line.

"He just got into such an incredible rhythm," said Miami coach Erik Spoelstra. "He's pulling up from six feet behind the line. There's not a lot of things you can do about that."

Bam Adebayo had 28 points and a season-high 19 rebounds for Miami. Adebayo, the NBA All-Star skills champion, added seven assists.

Miami couldn't hold a 124-119 lead. After De'Andre Hunter's tying three-pointer, Cam Reddish scored with 31 seconds remaining following his steal from Goran Dragic to give the Hawks a 126-124 lead. Young's two free throws increased the lead to four points.

Kevin Huerter and Hunter each scored 17 points for Atlanta.

2:29 Highlights of the Miami Heat's clash with the Atlanta Hawks in Week 18 of the NBA

Young hit a jumper for Atlanta's first field goal of the final period. On the Hawks' next possession, Young's crossover dribble had Andre Iguodala on his heels, and Young then sank a long three-pointer for a 97-all tie.

"He is shooting 50-footers," Adebayo said. "At the end of the day, you've got to live with that."

With Hawks fans still buzzing after watching Young's knee-buckling fake on replays during a timeout, Iguodala answered with back-to-back baskets, including a three-pointer, as Miami reclaimed the lead.

Young wasn't finished. He kept the Hawks close by scoring 14 of Atlanta's first 18 points of the final period. Young's three-point play tied the game at 119-all.

Miami led 36-32 after the first period before a shooting drought in the second quarter as Atlanta took the lead with a 15-0 run. After trailing 41-37, Atlanta led 52-41 after the run, capped by Hunter's three-pointer.

The Heat have now lost five of their last six games. "We'll figure it out," said Jimmy Butler, who had 17 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. "We've got nothing but time. I'm confident in our group."

