LeBron James Introduced by WWE legend Ric Flair before Lakers-Pelicans

Wednesday 26 February 2020 08:54, UK

Ric Flair introduces the LA Lakers 0:19
WWE legend Ric Flair gives LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers and Lebron James the ultimate introduction

WWE legend Ric Flair took the mic to introduce LeBron James to the Staples Center crowd before the Los Angeles Lakers took on the New Orleans Pelicans.

The wrestling icon and self-proclaimed "dirtiest player in the game" celebrated his 71st birthday at Staples Center with a gift that money can't buy, introducing James to a sellout Lakers crowd.

As his trademark ring music from the movie 2001: A Space Odyssey played over the PA, Flair addressed the Staples Center crowd.

"Los Angeles, home of the greatest franchise in sports," bellowed the 16-time world champion, "and home of the greatest athlete in the world today, LeBron James!" before finishing up with his patented "WOOOOO!".

Lebron James of the LA Lakers 1:46
LeBron James scores 40 points and eight rebounds for the LA Lakers in his first career meeting with Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans

James certainly got a boost from Flair's hyped-up introduction, pouring in 40 points as the Lakers overcame 27 points from rookie sensation Zion Williamson to defeat the New Orleans Pelicans 118-109.

The victory was the Western Conference leaders' sixth in a row and improved their record 44-12.

