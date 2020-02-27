Please select your default edition
LeBron James will sit out Lakers games versus Warriors due to sore left groin

Watch Los Angeles Lakers @ Golden State Warriors live on Sky Sports Arena in the early hours of Friday morning (3:30am)

Thursday 27 February 2020 04:44, UK

Lebron James of the Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James will miss the Los Angeles Lakers' road game against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday with a sore left groin.

James has sat out only twice this season. He missed a game on December 22 against the Denver Nuggets because of a thoracic muscle strain, and he was out on January 11 against the Oklahoma City Thunder because of a chest cold.

Last season, James came away with a torn left groin during a Christmas Day game against the Warriors and missed the 17 games. He returned January 31 but eventually sat out the final six games of the season.

Lebron James of the LA Lakers 1:46
LeBron James scores 40 points and eight rebounds for the LA Lakers in his first career meeting with Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans

James, a 16-time All-Star, is scoring 25.5 points per game this season, and he tops the NBA with an average of 10.6 assists per game. He has led the Lakers to a 44-12 record, first place in the Western Conference.

In addition to James' injury, the Lakers' Anthony Davis is nursing a sore left elbow. Davis is probable for the Thursday game in San Francisco.

