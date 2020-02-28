Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr has torn meniscus in right knee - reports

Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr has a torn meniscus in his right knee, according to reports.

Oubre's injury was first reported by Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes on Thursday.

Oubre is in the process of seeking a second opinion with a specialist, according to Haynes' report.

Oubre did not play in the Suns' 102-92 home loss to the LA Clippers on Wednesday night.

He scored 18 points in 38 minutes in Monday's 131-111 road win against the Utah Jazz, and is averaging 18.7 points, 6.4 rebounds in 56 games (55 starts) this season.

2:07 Kelly Oubre Jr erupted for a career-high 39 points in the Phoenix Suns 127-91 victory over the Houston Rockets

He ranks second on the Suns in three-pointers made (108) and is third in steals (71).

Oubre, 24, joined Phoenix in a December 2018 trade with the Washington Wizards.

The 2015 first-round pick (15th overall) has averaged 10.9 points and 4.1 rebounds in 348 games with the Wizards and Suns.

