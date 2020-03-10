Please select your default edition
Memphis Grizzlies say Jaren Jackson Jr and Justise Winslow expected to return to action this week

Tuesday 10 March 2020 18:33, UK

Jaren Jackson Jr finishes at the rim against the Indiana Pacers
Image: Jaren Jackson Jr finishes at the rim against the Indiana Pacers

Jaren Jackson Jr and Justise Winslow are expected to return within a week, the Memphis Grizzlies said on Tuesday.

First-round pick Brandon Clarke isn't on the same schedule but is "progressing well in his recovery and is expected to return this season" from a right quadriceps strain.

Memphis are chasing the eighth playoff spot in the Western Conference behind Rookie of the Year frontrunner Ja Morant, the No 2 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Jackson is dealing with a sore left knee and Winslow is battling a strained back.

Jackson is averaging 16.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Justise Winslow elevates to the basket against Memphis
Image: Justise Winslow elevates to the basket during his Miami Heat tenure

Winslow, acquired from the Miami Heat at the February trade deadline, was assigned to the G League's Memphis Hustle for Monday's practice and will join the active roster for the first time.

Clarke is averaging 12.0 points and 5.8 rebounds per game as a rookie.

