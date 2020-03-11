James Harden says Houston Rockets were more fluid and free in win over Minnesota Timberwolves

James Harden said the Houston Rockets felt more fluid and free as they snapped a four-game losing streak by beating the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Their losing streak, which matched a season-high, came after they won six in a row and dropped them to sixth in the Western Conference with the playoffs fast approaching.

The Rockets trailed for much of the early going in Minnesota but used a big run in the third quarter to take the lead and hold on for the win. It was a much-needed victory for a team who called a blowout loss to the Orlando Magic on Sunday night "rock bottom".

Harden vowed after Sunday's embarrassing defeat that the Rockets would turn things around. They did so against the T-Wolves thanks in large part to his 37-point performance and another solid game from Russell Westbrook, who finished with 27.

After Sunday's game Harden said that things felt strange on the court, but said things started to feel normal after half-time on Tuesday night.

"In that third quarter it felt more fluid," he said. "It felt more free. It felt more us."

"We got a little desperate and we played harder and we played with a little bit more purpose," coach Mike D'Antoni said. "And then we made big shots that we hadn't been making.

"Hopefully we have learned our lesson and we don't have to take any steps backwards."

D'Angelo Russell had 28 points to lead the Timberwolves, who lost their third straight game.

"I was proud of how our guys fought," Minnesota coach Ryan Saunders said. "I understood what we were up against tonight. A team that was in a way desperate for a win... but I was proud of a lot of things that these guys did."

The Rockets led by three entering the fourth after scoring the last 10 points of the third quarter, and a three-pointer by Harden with about eight minutes left pushed their lead to 94-86.

The Timberwolves got a three-point play from Naz Reid after that, but the Rockets scored the next eight points, with the first five from Harden, to make it 102-89 midway through the quarter.

Minnesota got within six after a 7-0 run started by a three-point play from Russell later in the fourth, but Eric Gordon made his first three-pointer of the game to push the lead to 105-96 with three minutes to go.

Harden and Westbrook both had seven assists for Houston and Gordon added 16 points in his return after missing two games with a sore knee.

Harden made five three-pointers after making just five combined in the previous three games.

"We have just got to get back to us," Harden said. "Get back to our swag. Playing free, playing Rockets basketball on both ends of the floor."

