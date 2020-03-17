Kevin Durant making late-season return 'not very realistic', says Rich Kleiman

Kevin Durant making a late-season return from his Achilles injury is "not very realistic", according to his long-time business partner Rich Kleiman.

Kleiman made the comment during an appearance on the Monday edition of ESPN Radio's Golic and Wingo programme.

Though Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN relayed on Sunday that NBA owners and executives are bracing for mid-to-late June as a best-case scenario for the league to resume action, the ongoing suspension apparently hasn't changed Durant's tune about a potential 2019-20 debut.

"Honestly, not very realistic from my standpoint, and not even spoken about," Kleiman said.

Durant ruptured his Achilles tendon while playing for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals last June and signed with the Nets in July.

Prior to the NBA suspending operations last week, Durant, Kleiman and Nets general manager Sean Marks had all indicated that the 31-year-old would sit out the entire season while he continues to rehab the injury.

Durant has previously expressed a desire to play for the United States team in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, though the status of the Summer Games is uncertain at this point in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

