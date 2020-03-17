Trae Young shoots socks while hanging out at home

Whether it's a basketball or a rolled-up sock, it makes no difference to Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young - he can still shoot it.

What I’m doing to keep my shot right while I’m at the Crib....🤣😷 #InHouseChallenge pic.twitter.com/h7N7J74S6D — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) March 17, 2020

With the NBA season postponed indefinitely, Young has spent the unexpected break keeping his stroke tight with an unorthodox training method, one we've all enjoyed while putting up the laundry.

Young's sock-shooting is probably a little more organised than yours. In a layout reminiscent of the All-Star three-point shooting contest, he arranged four stacks of socks in an arc around his improvised target, a laundry bin.

0:39 Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young reminds everyone to stay active at home with push-ups, sit-ups or even dribbling around the house when practising social distancing

Young did not state if the final sock at each position counted double, like the 'money-ball' in the three-point contest.

Not that we were counting, but he made 19 of his 20 sock-shots.

