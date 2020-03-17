Please select your default edition
Trae Young shoots socks while hanging out at home

Tuesday 17 March 2020 08:22, UK

Trae Young in action during Atlanta&#39;s win over Miami
Image: Trae Young in action during Atlanta's win over Miami

Whether it's a basketball or a rolled-up sock, it makes no difference to Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young - he can still shoot it.  

With the NBA season postponed indefinitely, Young has spent the unexpected break keeping his stroke tight with an unorthodox training method, one we've all enjoyed while putting up the laundry.

Young's sock-shooting is probably a little more organised than yours. In a layout reminiscent of the All-Star three-point shooting contest, he arranged four stacks of socks in an arc around his improvised target, a laundry bin.

Trae Young flexes after making a play against the Knicks 0:39
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young reminds everyone to stay active at home with push-ups, sit-ups or even dribbling around the house when practising social distancing

Young did not state if the final sock at each position counted double, like the 'money-ball' in the three-point contest.

Not that we were counting, but he made 19 of his 20 sock-shots.

