NBA advised 2019-20 season might not resume until June - reports

League working through plans to increase its credit line by an additional $550m up to $1.2billion

Wednesday 18 March 2020 07:52, UK

Image: Adam Silver address the media at All-Star Weekend in Chicago

With the NBA season suspended because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the league is making financial preparations after being advised that the earliest play may be able to resume is June, according to reports on Tuesday night.

Sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, who joined the league's board of governors in a Tuesday conference call, shared his view that America's recovery from the pandemic was far from over and may not be for some time.

Accordingly, the NBA is working through plans to increase its credit line by an additional $550m up to $1.2billion as a means to assist with expenses for what may be a prolonged shutdown.

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry 0:54
Golden State Warriors basketball player Steph Curry impresses the need for social distancing to tackle coronavirus after fears he had caught the illness.

Murthy apparently was a bit more optimistic in recent days about a more limited spread of the virus, although sources told Wojnarowski, "No one left that call thinking we could be playing anytime soon."

Per the report, teams are hoping the NBA can give them planned dates to possibly resume the season - whether or not it is the regular season and postseason, or playoffs only.

Adam Silver, NBA Commissioner, talks to the media during the NBA All Star Commissioner&#39;s Media Availability as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. 5:00
League commissioner Adam Silver breaks how they came to the decision to suspend the NBA season.

But Wojnarowski said the league is remaining patient as owners wait for more tangible estimates on potential lost revenues before committing to any revised calendar.

Wojnarowski reported that the NBA is plotting options involving ending the season completely, tipping it off again but without fans, or waiting until the playoffs to allow spectators in arenas.

Changes also reportedly could include a reduction in the length of playoff series.

