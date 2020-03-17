Coronavirus: Kevin Durant one of four Brooklyn Nets players to test positive

Former NBA MVP Kevin Durant has confirmed himself as one of four Brooklyn Nets players to have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Nets announced on Tuesday that four of their players had tested positive for the virus, with only one of them exhibiting symptoms.

Durant, who has missed the entire NBA season while recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon, said he was one of the three asymptomatic players and that he was 'feeling fine.'

"Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine," Durant told The Athletic. "We're going to get through this."

The Nets haven't confirmed the identity of the other players who tested positive but said each of them were "presently isolated and under the care of team physicians."

Brooklyn's last game before the NBA was suspended because of the virus outbreak was against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 10.

"The organisation is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting," the Nets said in a statement.

"All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff.

"The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organisation and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible."

Utah Jazz duo Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were the first NBA players to test positive for coronavirus, while Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood has also been confirmed as a carrier.

Last summer Durant signed a four-year contract worth up to $164m (£136m) to join the Nets, ending a three-year spell with the Golden State Warriors that brought two titles and NBA Finals MVP awards.