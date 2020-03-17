Coronavirus: Magic Johnson urges NBA fans to stay safe and follow health guidelines

NBA legend Magic Johnson has urged NBA fans to stay safe and follow health guidelines to fight off the threat of coronavirus.

In a video message posted on NBA.com, the Los Angeles Lakers icon said: "I know these are very scary times, but I also know we can get through these times together. Please join me and the NBA.

"Let's follow all the health guidelines about washing your hands on a regular basis. It is also especially important that we learn what it means to practise social distancing. Avoid large crowds, parties and other large social gatherings. Stay at home with your family.

"Let's look out for each other, sending love and prayers. Everyone at this time, stay healthy."

Current NBA players added their voices to Magic's with their own video posts.

Dallas Mavericks players Luka Doncic and Dwight Powell issued their own message about the importance of social distancing.

"We all miss fans, our team-mates and basketball," Doncic said. "But if we work together, we are going to be back there soon."

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young stressed the importance of continuing to stay active at home, recommending push-ups, sit-ups or - his favourite - dribbling around the house with a basketball.

"Continue to stay active and keep your mind intact throughout this tough time. We are all going to get through this together," Young said.

