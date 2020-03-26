John Wall not expected back if NBA season resumes

All-Star point guard John Wall is not expected to take the court for the Washington Wizards if the NBA resumes this season, according to reports.

According to Candace Buckner of The Washington Post, multiple members of the Wizards organisation had already implied that Wall won't play in 2019-20, and the NBA's ongoing suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic apparently hasn't changed that line of thinking.

Five-time NBA All-Star Wall ruptured his Achilles at home in January 2019 while recovering from heel surgery. He is in the first season of a four-year, supermax contract. Wall last played in an NBA game for the Wizards on December 26, 2018.

Buckner notes that Wall has looked good in controlled environments during his recovery, but the league's suspension has left the point guard unable to simulate the intensity of his usual rehab workouts due to social distancing requirements.

Team doctors would advise against quickly throwing him into games if the season resumed.

