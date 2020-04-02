Coronavirus: Brooklyn Nets players now symptom-free says GM Sean Marks

The four Brooklyn Nets players who tested positive for coronavirus are now free of symptoms, says GM Sean Marks.

The Nets revealed the news In a conference call on Wednesday.

Superstar forward Kevin Durant was reportedly among that group of players, but as of two weeks ago he was asymptomatic. Per Newsday, Marks said on Wednesday the team's entire travelling party completed their 14-day home isolation after the team announced on March 17 one player was exhibiting symptoms.

Additionally, Marks said he has not spoken with coaching candidates as the team parted ways with coach Kenny Atkinson in early March. Per Newsday, Marks said he will take a collaborative approach by speaking with Durant, Kyrie Irving and others while adding the final decision on the new coach will be made by Marks and team management.

Durant and Irving are both out for the season. Durant ruled himself out for the season in late October and has yet to play a game for Brooklyn as he recovers from a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Image: Kyrie Irving in action against on his return to the Brooklyn Nets line-up in late January 2020

Irving played in just 20 games before being shut down on February 20 for the rest of 2019-20 with a shoulder injury. Marks said he did not know if Durant or Irving would be able to play if the playoffs took place later this summer.

"I couldn't give an answer on when they'll play this season," Marks said, per ESPN. "I don't think it's fair to those athletes nor the performance team to put a timeline on it. I think everyone is dealing with bigger, far more pressing things."

0:27 Kyrie Irving punctuated a stellar return to action with a mesmeric dribble and finish in the Nets' win over the Hawks

A potential extra couple of months could benefit the injured players. But with all team practice facilities shut, the time it takes to rehab may be lengthened.

"I think something we have to think about is our facilities are closed and just by getting time off, yes, does that make your body heal and so forth?" Marks said. "But there were several of our players that need the facilities, need game reps, need to be playing, and you could take the other side of this and say that this hiatus has set their rehabilitation back and it has slowed them."

Without the team being able to see them, only the players know for sure where they are.

"We're talking to them and FaceTiming them and so forth, but it's quite different to having those guys on the court," Marks said. "And they know their bodies better than anyone else, so at the right time and when they are a hundred per cent and they're up for it, I'm sure they'll be making those decisions."

