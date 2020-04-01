VOTE: Best clutch shot of 2019-20 season

Who made the most memorable clutch shot of the 2019-20 season to date? Have your say by voting in our poll.

We've collected 10 of the season's most thrilling clutch baskets that won games, saved games, capped comebacks and sent games into overtime. Now it's up to you to vote for your favourite play.

The buzzer-beaters nominated in last week's 'Best game-winners' poll, won by Bojan Bogdanovic, have not been included here.

Click the video at the top of the page to watch all 10 plays then cast your vote in our poll below.

The list of nominees features elite scorers, rookie stars, All-Star players and a former MVP. Will Zach LaVine's killer three-pointer against the Hornets earn your vote? What about Derrick Rose's turnaround jumper that sunk the Pelicans? Or Ja Morant's elastic drive to the rim as Memphis defeated Charlotte? Or the game-winners from the Denver Nuggets' NIkola Jokic or the Portland Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony?

Only one can win. Vote now.

