VOTE: Best circus shot of 2019-20 season

Tuesday 7 April 2020 10:06, UK

Trae Young top scored against the Washington Wizards with 45 points 2:03
Check out 10 outrageous circus shots from the 2019-20 NBA season featuring Kyle Lowry, Luka Doncic, Trae Young and more

Luka? Trae? Kyrie? Someone else? Who made the most memorable circus shot of the 2019-20 season to date? Have your say by voting in our poll.

From unbelievable half-court triples to athletic improvised finger rolls and astonishing finishes from behind the backboard, we've collected 10 of the season's most astonishing circus shots.

Now it's up to you to vote for your favourite play.

Click the video at the top of the page to watch all 10 plays then cast your vote in our poll below.

The list of nominees features some of the league's elite scorers, dunkers and three-point shooters.

Will you pick Trae Young's long-range buzzer-beater against the Wizards? Or Luka Doncic's mid-air scoop finish against the Kings? What about Thunder center Steven Adams' javelin triple from inside his own half? Or Aaron Gordon throwing himself an assist off the backboard before throwing down a vicious dunk against the Lakers?

The choice is yours. Only one can win. Vote now.

