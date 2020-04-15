Kentucky forward Nick Richards to enter NBA Draft

Kentucky forward Nick Richards will enter the NBA Draft and give up his final season of collegiate eligibility by signing with an agency.

The 6ft 11in junior is the fourth Wildcats starter to turn pro. He is coming off a breakout season in which he was named a first team All-Southeastern Conference selection by The Associated Press and league coaches.

His per-game scoring average increased 10 points from his sophomore season to 14.0 while starting 30 of 31 contests to help the Wildcats (25-6) earn the SEC regular-season title before the postseason was cancelled because of coronavirus.

Richards also ranked fourth nationally in shooting at 64 per cent and made the SEC all-defensive squad with averages of 7.8 rebounds and 2.13 blocks per game.

Richards, from Kingston, Jamaica, thanked Kentucky coaches and team-mates for his steady improvement in a statement on Tuesday. He said it is time to pursue his ultimate dream of being an NBA player, adding: "I am prepared for this step because of my time at Kentucky."

Richards' announcement comes a day after Kentucky's leading scorer Immanuel Quickley declared for the draft. Guards Ashton Hagans declared for the draft on Sunday and Tyrese Maxey turned pro last week.

