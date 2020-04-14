Please select your default edition
Kentucky guard Immanuel Quickley enters NBA Draft

Associated Press

Tuesday 14 April 2020 07:35, UK

Immanuel Quickley in action for Kentucky
Image: Immanuel Quickley in action for Kentucky

Kentucky guard Immanuel Quickley will enter the NBA Draft and sign with an agent, leaving school after a breakout season in which he was an honourable mention All-America selection by the Associated Press.

Southeastern Conference coaches voted the 6ft 3in sophomore Player of the Year after he was not picked for any preseason all-conference teams.

Quickley averaged a team-high 16.1 points per game last season with double-figure efforts in his final 20 contests. The AP's first-team All-SEC selection also grabbed 4.2 rebounds per game while leading the Wildcats to the league's regular-season championship.

The Havre de Grace, Maryland, native said in a release on Monday he was ''saddened'' Kentucky was not able to compete for a national championship because of ''circumstances beyond our control.'' Quickley added he decided to turn pro after praying and talking with his family.

Kentucky coach John Calipari had touted Quickley's improvement and potential since last autumn and said in the release: ''There's no question in my mind that his growth in the NBA will be on the same path that it was here, which is steep.''

Quickley is the third Kentucky underclassman to turn pro. Sophomore Ashton Hagans and freshman Tyrese Maxey announced last week they will enter the 2020 Draft.

