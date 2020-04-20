Spencer Dinwiddie aims to plays for Nigeria in Olympics - reports

After not being invited to play for Team USA, Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie is in the process of acquiring a Nigerian passport so he can play for Nigeria in the Olympics, according to multiple reports.

Dinwiddie was averaging a career-best 20.6 points per game and 6.8 assists for the Nets before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A Los Angeles-area native, he was drafted by the Detroit Pistons out of Colorado.

0:11 Spencer Dinwiddie stroked home a clutch jump shot as the Brooklyn Nets stunned the Los Angeles Lakers 104-102 at Staples Center

Nigeria qualified for the Olympics by posting the best finish among African teams at the 2019 FIBA World Cup. Scheduled for this summer, the Tokyo Olympics were rescheduled to 2021 because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Dinwiddie, 27, moved into a starting role for the Nets this season after Kyrie Irving went down with a shoulder injury.

1:51 Spencer Dinwiddie continued his hot-scoring streak with 31 points in the Brooklyn Nets' overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans

Over six seasons in the NBA, he has averaged 12.9 points with 5.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds. He scored a career-best 41 points against the San Antonio Spurs in December.

The Nigerian national team is coached by Golden State Warriors assistant Mike Brown. Members of the team include Josh Okogie of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Al-Farouq Aminu of the Orlando Magic, Chimezie Metu of the Spurs and Ekpe Udoh of the Utah Jazz.

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.