Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Spencer Dinwiddie aims to plays for Nigeria in Olympics - reports

Monday 20 April 2020 07:22, UK

Spencer Dinwddie rises to the rim to score against Minnesota
Image: Spencer Dinwiddie rises to the rim to score against Minnesota

After not being invited to play for Team USA, Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie is in the process of acquiring a Nigerian passport so he can play for Nigeria in the Olympics, according to multiple reports.

Jordan's Last Dance on Sky Q from April 20

Jordan's Last Dance on Sky Q from April 20

Watch The Last Dance, a 10-part documentary on the 1997-98 Bulls, on Netflix via your Sky Q box

Dinwiddie was averaging a career-best 20.6 points per game and 6.8 assists for the Nets before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A Los Angeles-area native, he was drafted by the Detroit Pistons out of Colorado.

Spencer Dinwiddie rises to shoot a jump shot against the Lakers 0:11
Spencer Dinwiddie stroked home a clutch jump shot as the Brooklyn Nets stunned the Los Angeles Lakers 104-102 at Staples Center

Nigeria qualified for the Olympics by posting the best finish among African teams at the 2019 FIBA World Cup. Scheduled for this summer, the Tokyo Olympics were rescheduled to 2021 because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Dinwiddie, 27, moved into a starting role for the Nets this season after Kyrie Irving went down with a shoulder injury.

Spencer Dinwiddie finishes at the rim against the Pelicans 1:51
Spencer Dinwiddie continued his hot-scoring streak with 31 points in the Brooklyn Nets' overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans

Over six seasons in the NBA, he has averaged 12.9 points with 5.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds. He scored a career-best 41 points against the San Antonio Spurs in December.

The Nigerian national team is coached by Golden State Warriors assistant Mike Brown. Members of the team include Josh Okogie of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Al-Farouq Aminu of the Orlando Magic, Chimezie Metu of the Spurs and Ekpe Udoh of the Utah Jazz.

More on this story

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.