Kevin Durant says Michael Jordan 'would fit in as best player in NBA' if he played today

Kevin Durant said Michael Jordan would fit into the current NBA landscape as "the best player in the league" because he could "adapt his game to anything".

Every few decades, a player comes along that changes the NBA. In the 1980s and 1990s, it was Chicago Bulls icon Michael Jordan.

LeBron James dominated the 2000s and was still going strong this past decade. But it was Warriors star Stephen Curry who revolutionized the game in the 2010s with his three-point shooting.

On the latest episode of 'The Boardroom', Curry's former running mate Kevin Durant was asked to rate each aspect of Jordan's game.

"See, that's the one," Durant said when asked about Jordan's three-point shooting. "He didn't shoot a lot because he was so dominant inside the three-point line he didn't need to shoot it. But when he did, he still knocked some down."

After Durant gave Jordan a three-rating on a 1-5 scale, host Jay Williams told Durant that Jordan's career-high in three-point attempts for a season was 297 while Curry's is 886.

"[Curry is] shooting about 10-11 a game, so that's his game, shoot threes," Durant said. "And Mike's game was more so mid-range, but both guys can go back, like Steph can go inside the three-point line and do damage, but he wants to do more damage outside the three-point line. That's what makes him unique.

"MJ was pretty much everywhere. He can shoot the three, he can get to the rim, pull up from the mid-range, so his volume on threes, I think it was perfect for his game. Each guy is different."

Asked if Jordan would be able to succeed in today's NBA, Durant offered this: "He can adapt his game to anything," Durant said.

"He would fit in as the best player in the league. That's what he would be. I feel like he'd have more possession to do more things. But there's also more athleticism in this game, there's more length in this game. There's also more space for MJ to go to work."

