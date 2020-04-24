Jason Kidd and Tyronn Lue top Brooklyn Nets head coaching wishlist

Hall of Famer Jason Kidd and Tyronn Lue top the Brooklyn Nets wishlist as they search for a new head coach.

The Nets are going big-name hunting in their coaching search. Marc Stein of the New York Times reported on Thursday that the Nets have put together a list of candidates that includes Kidd, Lue, Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy.

Jacque Vaughn, who was elevated to interim coach when Kenny Atkinson was fired on March 7, also is expected to be considered.

Image: Tyronn Lue pictured during his tenure as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Lue coached the Cleveland Cavaliers to their only NBA title in 2016 and now is an assistant with the LA Clippers.

Kidd, an assistant with the crosstown Lakers, coached the Nets in 2013-14 to a 44-38 record. At the end of the season, his rights were traded to Milwaukee for a pair of second-round draft picks, and he coached the Bucks until he was fired midway through the 2017-18 season.

Jackson and Van Gundy are broadcast partners with ABC/ESPN. Jackson, a former NBA point guard, coached the Golden State Warriors from 2011-14, and Van Gundy led the New York Knicks (1996-2001) and Houston Rockets (2003-07).

Vaughn, 45, coached the Orlando Magic to a 56-158 record from 2012-15. The Nets were 2-0 under Vaughn before the NBA season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

