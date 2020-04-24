The Last Dance: Dennis Rodman takes centre stage in episode three

Episodes three and four of The Last Dance premiere on April 27 with Dennis Rodman's contribution to the 1990s Chicago Bulls dynasty the primary theme.

The next chapters of the story of Michael Jordan and the 1990s Bulls are released at 8am (UK time) on Monday, April 27 and you can watch them on Netflix via your Sky Q box.

Following on from the focus on the backgrounds of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen and the tension between the pair and the Bulls front office in the opening two episodes of the series, the focus shifts to Dennis Rodman in episode three.

0:56 Head coach Phil Jackson said Dennis Rodman held the Chicago Bulls together when Scottie Pippen was out injured in the 1997-98 season

With the injured Pippen missing the opening months of the 1997-98 season, the onus fell on Rodman to provide Jordan with the support needed for the Bulls to win.

"I think Mike had a lot of confidence in me to know I was going to be there for him," Rodman reveals in episode three. "I (wasn't) going let him down, let the team down or let the city down, no."

"Dennis is what held us together when Scottie was out. He had to really focus to make us as competitive as we were" says coach Phil Jackson.

"When Scottie was out, Dennis was a model citizen - to a point where it was driving him insane," Jordan says. "So when Scottie came back, Dennis wanted to take a vacation!

1:13 After stepping up in Scottie Pippen's absence during the 1997-98 season, Dennis Rodman felt he needed a mid-season vacation!

"I came to practice and Phil calls me in and says, 'Dennis wants to tell you something'. When Dennis wants to tell me something I know it is something I don't want to hear. I said, 'if anyone needs a vacation, I need a vacation'."

Jackson ultimately allowed Rodman to take a 48-hour break. 'The Worm's' destination of choice? Las Vegas!

Watch The Last Dance, a 10-part documentary series on Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls on Netflix via your Sky Q box - episodes three and four premiere on April 27 from 8am (UK time)

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.