QUIZ: How much do you know about Dennis Rodman?

Dennis Rodman's contributions to the Chicago Bulls' NBA title wins in 1996, 1997 and 1998 are showcased in the latest episodes of The Last Dance. How much do you know about his colourful career on and off the court?

Rodman was a key piece in the Bulls' second championship 'three-peat' but he also starred as a younger player for the Detroit Pistons.

A defensive and rebounding specialist, 'The Worm' carved out a reputation for doing the dirty work that allowed his superstar team-mates to shine.

Later in his career, Rodman became synonymous with controversy and, even after his retirement from basketball, his personal demons, reality show appearances and unorthodox public appearances ensured he would not be forgotten.

Test your knowledge of the highs and lows of Rodman's career by playing our quiz.

