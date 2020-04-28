Ball brothers set to sign with Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports

The basketball-playing Ball brothers - Lonzo, LaMelo and LiAngelo - reportedly have new representation.

Jermaine Jackson, the manager of NBA Draft prospect LaMelo Ball, told ESPN on Monday that the three brothers all reached agreements to join Roc Nation Sports, the agency overseen by media mogul Jay-Z.

"This was a family decision," Jackson, a former NBA player, told ESPN. "This is now an extended family. They put together a beautiful game plan with Jay-Z. The basketball game is about to change. They are going to create something totally new."

Roc Nation's Raymond Brothers will serve as the main agent for the Ball brothers, according to Jackson.

"We talked to several agents, but the family had good vibes with Roc Nation," Jackson told ESPN. "I've known Jay-Z since I played for the Knicks, but this is what the kids wanted to do. Jay-Z is a master at what he does. He's global. It's power beyond power."

The Ball brothers were represented by Creative Artists Agency (CAA) before leaving the company last month, per multiple media reports. The move followed agent Leon Rose's exit from CAA to become the New York Knicks' president.

Depending upon the denouement of the NBA season, which is currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Knicks could have a shot at drafting LaMelo Ball, 18. ESPN and NBAdraft.net both list the youngest Ball brother as the No 2 prospect for this year's draft.

Image: LaMelo Ball in action for the Illawarra Hawks

LaMelo Ball left Chino Hills (California) High School after his sophomore season, and he spent the past two years playing professionally in Lithuania and Australia in addition to competing for the Los Angeles Ballers of the Junior Basketball Association, which was founded by his father, LaVar.

"Right now, Melo is focused on the weight room and working on his game training with LaVar," Jackson told ESPN. "His father is doing a phenomenal job. He already put seven pounds of muscle on him. He's working out with Lonzo and (LiAngelo) trying to get ready for whatever comes next. He's grown half an inch in the last few months."

Image: Lonzo Ball collects a pass during the Pelicans' loss to the Rockets

Lonzo Ball, 22, is in the middle of his third NBA season, his first with the New Orleans Pelicans. He is averaging a career-high 12.4 points to go along with 6.2 rebounds, seven assists and 1.45 steals per game.

He played the previous two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, who selected him second overall in 2017, before he was dealt to New Orleans in the Anthony Davis trade.

0:19 Lonzo Ball connected with Zion Williamson for a full-court alley-oop during the Pelicans' win against the Timberwolves

LiAngelo Ball, 21, had a brief stint at UCLA before playing in Lithuania and with the Los Angeles Ballers. Most recently, he was on the roster of the Oklahoma City Blue but had yet to get into a game with the G League team when play was halted due to the pandemic.

