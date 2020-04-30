Anthony Edwards top list of 2020 NBA Draft early entrants

Georgia freshman guard Anthony Edwards heads the list of 163 US players who applied for early entry into the NBA Draft.

In addition, 42 international players made themselves available for the draft. The total of 205 early entrants is down by 28 from last year and down by 31 from 2018.

Edwards is ranked as the top available draft prospect by ESPN and NBAdraft.net. The 6ft 5in Atlanta native averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 32 games for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Image: Obi Toppin in action for the Dayton Flyers

Also on the early-entry list is the consensus college player of the year, Obi Toppin. The 6ft 9in Dayton sophomore forward produced 20 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per game, helping the Flyers amass a 29-2 record.

James Wiseman, a 7ft 1in freshman center who left Memphis midseason while serving an NCAA-imposed suspension, also is among the top early-entry prospects.

Image: Potential No 1 pick James Wiseman in NCAA action for Memphis

Among the other notables on the list are Auburn freshman forward Isaac Okoro, North Carolina freshman guard Cole Anthony, Southern California freshman forward Onyeka Okongwu, Washington freshman forward Jaden McDaniels, Iowa State sophomore guard Tyrese Haliburton and Arizona freshman guard Nico Mannion.

The list of available international prospects is led by Israel's Deni Avdija, a 6ft 9in forward slotted at No 5 overall by ESPN and No 9 by NBAdraft.net.

Other leading international draft candidates include French guards Theo Maledon and Killian Hayes.

Two potential first-round draft picks were not on either the list of US early entrants nor the list of international players, but LaMelo Ball and RJ Hampton are both on a separate roster of draft-eligible players that NBA teams received, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

Image: LaMelo Ball in action for the Illawarra Hawks

Ball, 18, withdrew from Chino Hills (California) High School following his sophomore season, and he spent the past two years playing professionally in Lithuania and Australia in addition to competing for the Los Angeles Ballers of the Junior Basketball Association, which was founded by his father, LaVar.

He is listed as the No 2 draft prospect by NBAdraft.net and ESPN.

Hampton, a 19-year-old Dallas native, spent the past season playing for the New Zealand Breakers of the Australia-based National Basketball League.

The NBA Draft is scheduled for June 25 at Barclays Center in New York, but the site and date could be altered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

