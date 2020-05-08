Please select your default edition
Kevin Durant must not rush comeback for Brooklyn Nets, says Dennis Scott

Friday 8 May 2020 09:24, UK

Kevin Durant pictured on the sidelines during the Nets' clash with the Lakers
NBA TV analyst Dennis Scott urges Kevin Durant to delay his return until next season as his rehabilitation program will not prepare him for the rigours of playoff basketball.

NBA Gametime analyst Dennis Scott says there is no way Kevin Durant can be physically ready to return to play playoff basketball and he should sit out until the 2020-21 season begins.

Durant, who signed for the Brooklyn Nets in 2019 free agency, has not played a game since injuring his Achilles while playing for the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

Kevin Durant pictured after aggravating a lower leg injury in Game 5 of the NBA Finals
Kevin Durant left Game 5 of the NBA Finals three minutes into the second quarter after suffering an Achilles injury

Nets general manager Sean Marks had repeatedly said Durant would not play in the 2019 campaign but, with the 2019-20 season currently suspended, speculation has grown that the 10-time All-Star could be ready to return if play resumes.

The Nets currently own the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

Marks himself added a degree of fuel to those rumours earlier this week telling Newshub, an outlet in his native New Zealand, Durant's return was now "a $110m question."

Speaking to host Jared Greenberg on NBA TV's Gametime, former Orlando Magic sharpshooter Scott urged Durant not to rush back after such a serious injury.

durant nba 3:21
Kevin Durant connected on 18 of 31 shots from the field to help him score 51 points while grabbing 11 rebounds against the Raptors

"KD, I love you to death, relax, get 100 per cent, take the whole year off. Do you understand me, KD? KD's people? Relax. Chill out. You're one of the best to ever do it. We will see you next season.

"Unless the remainder of (the 2019-20) season is in October and November, don't play. Do. Not. Play."

Given the Nets' other superstar player, Kyrie Irving, is out indefinitely after reaggravating a shoulder injury in February, Brooklyn would still be short of full strength even if Durant made a shock return.

Scott believes Irving's health status - or any other issues - should have no bearing on when Durant returns, adding that being receiving a clean bill of health from medical staff does not mean he is ready for the rigours of playoff basketball, should the 2019-20 season resume.

Kevin Durant turns it on against the Sacramento Kings with 44 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists to help the Golden State Warriors win by a point
Kevin Durant turns it on against the Sacramento Kings with 44 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists to help the Golden State Warriors win by a point

"There is no one in his circle (who can say) what he has been doing all this time to be physically 100 per cent (makes him ready for playoff basketball)," Scott said.

"From the medical doctors' (perspective), yes (he is 100 per cent). But he is not 100 per cent in playoff basketball shape. If someone in his circle tells him (otherwise), they are lying in his face. It is just that simple.

"We all want you back, KD, but just be smart this time. There is no way you can come back in playoff condition when you've just been working out one-on-one or two-on-two. And for the last eight weeks, you haven't been working out with anybody."

