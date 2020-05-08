Last Dance: Chicago Bulls players were afraid of Michael Jordan, says former team-mate

Episodes seven and eight of The Last Dance premiere on May 11 with Michael Jordan's relationships with his Chicago Bulls team-mates to the fore.

Following on from the completion of the Bulls first title 'three-peat' in 1993, episodes seven and eight will examine Jordan's retirement from the NBA following the murder of his father, his 18-month career as a minor league baseball player with the Birmingham Barons and his return to the Bulls line-up in March 1995.

Jordan was renowned for his aggressive leadership of the Bulls and the demands he made on his team-mates in both practice and games are shown to take their toll in the new episodes.

Former Bulls reserve small forward Jud Buechler recalled: "People were afraid of him. We were his team-mates and we were afraid of him. There was just fear. The feat factor of MJ was so, so thick."

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who played as a reserve shooting guard in Chicago from 1993 until 1998 remembered a confrontation with Jordan in practice.

"We were on opposite sides in a scrimmage and [Jordan] was talking all kinds of trash," Kerr said. "I'm p***ed because we were getting our a***s kicked.

"Phil (Jackson) sensed my aggression and started calling all these 'ticky-tack' fouls," said Jordan. "Now I'm getting mad because that's not going to help us [in an NBA game] and a physical team. Next time he did I hauled off. I fouled Steve Kerr and said, 'Now that is a foul'."

Kerr took up the story: "I have a lot of patience but I tend to snap at some point. I am extremely competitive too, just not good enough to back it up usually! But I was going to fight."

"He hauls off and hits me in the chest. And I just hauled off and hit him right in the eye." said Jordan. "And Phil just throws me out of practice."

