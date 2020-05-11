NBA quiz: Test your knowledge of the Boston Celtics

How much do you know about the history of the Boston Celtics and the individual achievements of their greatest players? Test your NBA knowledge with our quiz.

The Celtics are one of the NBA's most storied franchises with a long history of championship wins fuelled by some of the most iconic players ever to grace the league.

From Bill Russell's title-laden era in the 1960s, through the 1980s championship rivalry with the Lakers to the Kevin Garnett/Paul Pierce/Ray Allen 'Big Three' era that instigated the NBA's 'superteam' era, the Celtics' commitment to winning has rarely been in doubt.

Now with coach Brad Stevens at the helm and young stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown improving every day, another deep playoff run beckoned until the 2019-20 season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

How much do you know about the Celtics? Test your knowledge of 'Gang Green' with our quiz.

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.