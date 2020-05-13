Blake Griffin says he is ready to play if the 2019-20 NBA season resumes

Detroit Pistons All-Star Blake Griffin said he has recovered from knee surgery and is ready to play if the 2019-20 NBA season resumes.

The 31-year-old was assumed to be out for the season when he had the arthroscopic left knee surgery on January 7 to address a nagging injury.

The NBA's two-month-long hiatus has given Griffin time to heal and has provided him with a chance to play again if the 2019-20 campaign resumes at some point this summer.

In an interview with Sage Steele for ESPN's 'The Encore' web show, Griffin said: "I feel great. I have basically been cleared for a while now, I just have been stuck in my house. So, I'm ready to go whenever things pick back up. I'm just working out and trying to stay ready and stay sane."

Image: Griffin tries to drive around Treveon Graham of the Brooklyn Nets

The Pistons were out of playoff contention when the NBA season was suspended on March 11, 13th in the Eastern Conference with a 20-46 record. That means Griffin could still be held out for precautionary reasons when play resumes.

However, a decision on his status is likely not to be determined until Detroit's coaches have a chance to evaluate him in full practices.

Even if Griffin is given the green light to play, he would likely be on some sort of playing-time restriction.

