Filipino prospect Kai Sotto signs with G League

Kai Sotto, a 7ft 2in center from the Philippines, has become the fourth player to sign with the new G League select team for next season.

Sotto's signing was announced on Wednesday. He joins five-star high school recruits Jalen Green, Isaiah Todd and Daishen Nix on the new team, one that will be unaffiliated with any NBA club or any existing G League franchise.

The NBA G League gives top young prospects a chance to begin their professional careers while receiving mentorship and life skills training. Sotto will have the opportunity to accelerate his on-court development as he learns NBA-style basketball.

Sotto, ranked by ESPN as the No 4 player in Georgia in the Class of 2020, spent this past season at Atlanta-based sports development organisation The Skill Factory.

Image: Sotto in action for the Philippines national team

He turned 18 on Monday and had garnered attention during the recruiting process from several SEC schools but decided the G League's path toward preparing for the 2021 NBA Draft was his best choice.

Sotto excelled at Ateneo de Manila High School in Quezon City, the Philippines. In February, he participated in the Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Global Camp during NBA All-Star 2020 in Chicago. He has represented the Philippines in several competitions, including the 2019 FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup.

