Trae Young says he is forever inspired by Kobe Bryant's mentality and drive every day

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young said he is inspired by his mentor Kobe Bryant's mentality and drive every day.

Speaking to Inside The NBA host Ernie Johnson in an NBA Together Twitter Q&A, Young reflected on his relationship with Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who were killed with seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on January 26.

Young's relationship with Bryant stemmed from the fact he was Gianna's favourite NBA player and had become a role model to her.

"I was big in (Kobe's) life because I was a role model to his daughter. Me being one of Gigi's favourite players really meant something to him," Young said.

"The way I was carrying myself off the court and the way I was playing on the court… he was really happy for me. It made him happy because she had a good role model to look up to. For me, the main thing he told me and the one thing I will always hold close is to be that bright light on and off the court, to be a leader because I know kids are looking up to me like Gigi was. I don't take that lightly."

Asked by Johnson about what he remembered about being told of the passing of Kobe and Gianna, Young recalled: "We were playing a game that day. I was at the arena, the team was about to go through shootaround. We were in our private meetings. As soon as we left the meeting, someone told us Kobe had passed.

"I learned about (Gianna's death) about 45 minutes after that. I had just stopped crying and that took everything else out of me."

Young said Bryant's famous 'Mamba Mentality' remains a motivational force for him on a daily basis and he hopes to set the same example for young players that the Lakers icon provided for him.

"All I can take from it is to play every game with the mentality and drive that Kobe had," Young said. "Take that mentality to every workout that I do.

"And his off-the-court presence, I want to have that same impact that Kobe had on kids when I am done playing. Hopefully one day kids are saying they wanted to play this game at a high level because they watched me play. That's what Kobe did for me."

